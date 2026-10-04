Eagles Get Tank Bigsby Injury Scare vs Rams

The Philadelphia Eagles’ offense entered the Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams with several key players out due to injury.

Amid the fourth quarter, the running back Tank Bigsby went down, adding another setback in play for the offensive unit. He is dealing with a lower-body injury.

His status for the remainder of the game is unclear.

Eagles’ Offense Crushed With Absences

The star wide receiver DeVonta Smith missed the week of practice as he continues to deal with a hamstring injury. Although Smith managed to play through the setback in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears, the Eagles ruled him out for the action against the Rams.

Just hours before the game, the Eagles ruled out the star lineman Lane Johnson. While Johnson isn’t dealing with an injury, the tackle was ruled out due to personal reasons.

While the star running back Saquon Barkley was healthy and available to play in Week 4, he went out with a setback early on.

During Barkley’s second carry of the game, he suffered a hamstring injury while running out of bounds. He was ruled out before halftime. Barkley finished the game with just two carries for eight yards.

Tank Bigsby’s Game vs Rams

With Barkley out, Bigsby headlined the backfield for the Eagles.

Before going down with his setback, Bigsby took on 14 carries. He totaled 55 yards, with his longest carry going for 19 yards.

Will Shipley shared some of the carries with Bigsby, taking on six attempts for 23 yards.