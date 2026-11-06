The Philadelphia Eagles are going to shelve the Tanner McKee starting experience.

Don’t be surprised if they cut ties with the veteran quarterback altogether.

In a recent rundown of trade rumors by Sports Illustrated, McKee’s name has popped back up as a trade-block candidate now that the Eagles are veering into selling mode.

Tanner McKee Lands In NFL Trade Rumor After Eagles Benching

According to SI, the Eagles are believed to be shopping “contract-year vets.”

The usual names were mentioned: Hollywood Brown, Riq Woolen, Dallas Goedert, Michael Carter II. But McKee was tossed in this week.

“Tanner McKee is among those perceived by other teams to be available,” Albert Breer wrote on Friday, November 6.

The Tanner McKee Experience Has Disappointed

Two seasons ago, McKee looked like a long-term backup for the Eagles, with the potential of developing into something more.

These days, that idea is long gone. The Eagles guaged McKee’s trade market before firing up their 2026 OTAs, and they couldn’t get an offer that Howie Roseman desired.

The Eagles brought in Andy Dalton to compete with McKee for QB2 on the depth chart. Dalton shockingly won. While Dalton eventually got demoted, McKee struggled when he was called on to replace Jalen Hurts.

In three games, McKee completed 72 passes for 638 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. The Eagles went 0-3 during that stretch.

This week, they’ll roll with Joe Milton as the starter. What happens beyond Week 9 against the New York Giants is totally unclear.