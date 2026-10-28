Trade Chances For Eagles’ 5-Year NFL CB Revealed

The Philadelphia Eagles lost to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7, which places them on a five-game skid.

Throughout the Monday Night Football matchup, the Eagles watched their cornerback Riq Woolen struggle against Dallas’ passing attack.

The rough night came at a tough time for the Eagles, considering Woolen is recognized as one of their potential trade candidates before the deadline.

As ESPN recently pointed out, Woolen is frequently in trade rumors across the league.

“When I talk to rival teams about which players Philly might move, Woolen’s name comes up fairly often,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said.

“He’s a high-upside corner and 2027 free agent whose $1.26 million base salary could help facilitate a trade (much of his $12 million in guarantees came via signing or restructured bonuses).”

What’re The Chances Woolen Gets Moved?

ESPN predicted trade chances for many NFL players. Woolen’s chances of getting moved are set at 35%. The highest on the list is 50%, which is rare. The floor is set at 15%. Woolen seems to be right in the middle.

“Woolen has the length and long speed at 6-foot-4 to help a defense majoring in man coverage and two-deep zone,” NFL analyst Matt Bowen said. “The tackling and eye discipline could improve, but Woolen is a disruptor on the perimeter. In five pro seasons, he has 12 interceptions and 57 pass breakups.”

Should The Eagles Cut Ties With Woolen?

When Woolen left the Seattle Seahawks for the Eagles, many viewed him as a rental. He signed a one-year deal to join a team that was viewed as a contender before the 2026 NFL season kicked off.

Clearly, the Eagles are struggling to maintain their status as threats in the NFC. They haven’t declared themselves as sellers, but if they do, Woolen should be near the top of the list of players on the verge of being moved.

While Woolen’s value probably dipped over the past couple of weeks, it won’t be forgotten that he had a strong start to the year. There will be interest in the 27-year-old defensive back. While he’s far from a lock to get dealt, the Eagles shouldn’t avoid any trade calls regarding the cornerback.