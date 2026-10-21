Eagles Trade Idea Would Send Saquon Barkley to Unlikely NFC East Rival

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley has been the subject of heavy trade speculation in recent weeks.

With the Eagles at 2-4 entering Week 7 against the Dallas Cowboys, many believe Philly could be big sellers at the trade deadline in less than a month. Barkley has become a popular name because of his regression and because a trade this year or next would make his contract more favorable for them.

If the Eagles decide to trade Barkley, they will have plenty of options. One name that has come up is one that everyone would raise their eyebrows at, since it’s in the NFC East.

NFC East Rival Linked to Philadelphia Eagles RB Saquon Barkley

Sports Illustrated writer Mike Kadlick named Barkley on a list of running backs who could be a trade candidate for one team. Kadlick thinks the New York Giants might want to consider trading for their former running back.

“Harbaugh mentioning Barkley makes him a must-add to this list. And what a reunion that would be. After being selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Barkley spent his first six seasons with the Giants and earned two Pro Bowl nods before failing to agree on a contract extension with general manager Joe Schoen ahead of the ’24 campaign. The veteran later signed with the division-rival Eagles, rushed for 2,005 yards and won the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year award in 2024 before helping Philadelphia to a Super Bowl LIX win over the Chiefs. Barkley has since signed a second extension with the club. With the Eagles in a bit of disarray, general manager Howie Roseman faces some difficult decisions before the Nov. 10 trade deadline, which could include moving off players in the final year of their contracts. Is it likely that Barkley lands with the Giants? Certainly not. But it’s the NFL, and more far-fetched reunions have happened.”

In four games this season, Barkley has rushed for 182 yards and is averaging 5.1 yards per carry. He played two of those games the whole way, but left the other two within the first two drives.

Barkley was a former first-round pick of the Giants, played six seasons there, and was named a Pro Bowler twice. He ran for 5,211 yards and 35 touchdowns in 74 games.

Could Saquon Barkley Reunite With the Giants Despite Being in the Same Division as the Eagles?

It would be one of the most surprising trades in NFL history to see Barkley go back to his old team. This would be even odder since the Eagles would be helping a division rival for the next few seasons.

The Eagles probably wouldn’t consider a trade unless it included at minimum a second-round pick and a Day 3 selection. Philly wants to add more draft picks, so they can build the team through the draft.

Barkley has regressed over the last year, but when he is on the field, this offense is much better than it is without him. The Eagles have run for 57 yards in the last two games without Barkley, so the team would have to reconsider that trade. Barkley is too important to the franchise’s success to let him play for the Giants.