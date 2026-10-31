Eagles Trade Pitch Sends Cooper DeJean to AFC Contender

If the Philadelphia Eagles want to make a blockbuster trade, they might move a rapidly diminishing asset in exchange for a 1st-round pick.

With the NFL trade deadline looming on November 10, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox proposed a trade that would send either one of two NFL All-Pro cornerbacks — Cooper DeJean or Quinyon Mitchell — to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a 2027 1st-round pick.

In DeJean’s case, with his downturn in play, that might just end up being a 2nd-round pick. If the Eagles truly shop Mitchell, he could end up bringing back multiple 1st-round picks.

The Bills have only $4.6 million in salary cap space left, meaning both Mitchell and DeJean on rookie contracts are doable — and both would be prime candidates for lucrative contract extensions with the Bills at the end of the season.