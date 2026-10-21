Eagles Trade Pitch Sends Super Bowl Champion CB to Bills

The Buffalo Bills might be one move away from solidifying their defense — the biggest roadblock to winning the franchise’s first Super Bowl.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox believes the Bills might make a move with a surprise seller before the November 10 NFL trade deadline, proposing a trade that sends the Eagles a conditional 2027 5th-round pick in exchange for cornerback Riq Woolen.

The Eagles are 2-4 and have lost 4 straight games — and they won’t have starting quarterback Jalen Hurts for the rest of the season after blood clots spread to his lungs.

“While Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has been an aggressive deadline buyer in the past, he could take the opposite approach because of this year’s unique situation,” Knox wrote on October 21. “Woolen would be a very sensible trade chip. The Eagles only signed Woolen to a one-year deal, and cornerbacks are typically in demand. Woolen, who has allowed a career opposing passer rating of just 73.8, should draw a reasonable return, even for a short-term rental.”

Woolen Came to Eagles After Winning Super Bowl

Woolen is playing on a 1-year, $12 million free-agent contract after winning a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks in 2025.

ESPN singled Woolen out as the NFL’s “Biggest Surprise” this summer.

“The Eagles signed Woolen to a one-year deal worth up to $15 million this offseason to solidify the corner spot opposite Quinyon Mitchell,” ESPN’s Tim McManus wrote on June 22. “He has opened some eyes with his unique blend of size (6-foot-4, 210 pounds), speed and coverage skills. The highlight was an interception of a Jalen Hurts throw during minicamp when he anticipated a throw to tight end Dallas Goedert, undercut the route and sped the other way with the pick.”

Bills in Desperate Need of Help at Cornerback

The Bills’ defensive problems are clearest at cornerback, where 2025 1st-round pick Maxwell Hairston has been one of the NFL’s worst players at his position.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell put Hairston at the top of his list of NFL coaches and players on the hot seat headed into Week 6.

“This season was supposed to be a fresh start for Hairston, but his first month was a mess,” Barnwell wrote on October 15. “The 23-year-old allowed two touchdown passes in the 29-26 loss to the Patriots, leading defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard to publicly encourage Hairston to temper his emotions … The Bills have said the right thing publicly, but actions speak louder than words. Against the Rams on Monday, Hairston’s snap share cratered with the return of Christian Benford. The Bills kept Davison Igbinosun in the lineup ahead of Hairston, who played just 15 snaps on defense. Igbinosun committed a pass interference penalty in the red zone and allowed a touchdown catch, which won’t help his case, but he still appears to be ahead of Hairston on the depth chart.”