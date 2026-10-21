Eagles Urged to Trade for 4,925-Yard Signal-Caller After Tanner McKee Dud

The Philadelphia Eagles are still dealing with life without Jalen Hurts in 2026, as he was ruled out for the season.

So far, they have played one game with Tanner McKee at quarterback, and it was… a bit lackluster, to say the least. In the 25-14 Week 6 loss to the Carolina Panthers, McKee completed 26 of 45 passes for 215 yards and one touchdown.

If the Eagles offense continues to struggle under McKee, they may have to consider alternatives. Joe Milton and Cole Payton are on the roster, but one new suggestion could land them a proven NFL veteran.

Philadelphia Eagles Trade Idea for Veteran QB

Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox named the Eagles as one of his top trade-block candidates. Knox named Philly as a potential suitor for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.

“Mason Rudolph remains the most logical trade target for teams seeking a backup quarterback or spot starter midseason. He’s one of three reserve QBs that the Pittsburgh Steelers have behind Aaron Rodgers, along with Will Howard and rookie Drew Allar.

Jason La Canfora of Casino.org reported at the start of the season that Pittsburgh probably would have traded Rudolph then, had there been a viable market for him.

Of course, the Steelers are unlikely to find a strong market for Rudolph now, especially after the Atlanta Falcons added Andy Dalton for insurance. Quarterbacks like Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, and Baker Mayfield have already returned or are close to returning from injury.

Rudolph, who has made 20 career starts (including playoffs), will be most valuable if and when another team loses its starter for an extended period. That said, there are a few franchises that should view him as an upgrade over their current depth.” Rudolph has completed 64.3% of his passes for 4,925 yards and 30 touchdowns to 22 interceptions. He has a 9-9-1 record as a starter in the NFL. Could Mason Rudolph Be a Solid Starter for the Eagles?

McKee struggled in his first start, but much of that was due to the Eagles’ offensive line struggles and a running game that wasn’t working. The game had some positives, but overall, it wasn’t a strong performance.

Remember, McKee was a third-stringer for the Eagles just last month, before Andy Dalton’s Week 3 interception. If Philly doesn’t have 100% confidence in him, they might want to hand the keys to the offense to a proven veteran.

Rudolph has played in all kinds of offensive systems and has been around a winning team. Some years, he didn’t have much to work with on the Steelers’ offense, so he can adjust to that as well.

Philly has to see how it goes over the next two weeks with McKee. If things don’t improve, Rudolph is an option.