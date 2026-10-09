Vikings Trade Proposal Predicts Price For Eagles’ Saquon Barkley

Howie Roseman is ready to deal if the right offer is on the table for somebody on the Philadelphia Eagles‘ roster.

The General Manager proved that much when he decided to shockingly move the veteran offensive lineman Cam Jurgens to the Baltimore Ravens earlier this week.

Could it soon be time for the Eagles to place some bigger chips on the table, like say, Saquon Barkley? Depending on how the next few games pan out, it’s hard to say that’s an impossible scenario at this stage.

What Could The Eagles Get From A Team Like The Vikings?

One Minnesota Vikings-focused writer recently suggested that Barkley should be a primary target for the thriving NFC squad right now.

Tyler Forness of A to Z Sports urges the Vikings to think about taking a similar path as the San Francisco 49ers when they made a big swing on Christian McCaffrey a few seasons ago.

“By swinging for a player like Barkley, Minnesota would have everything it could possibly need to improve on offense. With the gap scheme already clicking, there’s a real chance the Vikings could open everything up and become a juggernaut. Whether Teasley is willing to pull the trigger is the question worth watching,” Forness explained.

As for the compensation: Vikings send 2027 3rd-round pick (via Philadelphia), 2027 5th-round pick (via New York Giants), and 2028 2nd-round pick to the Eagles in exchange for Barkley.

Quite a haul for the running back, who is coming off a down year and currently battling through multiple setbacks.

Should The Eagles Shop Barkley?

Sending Barkley to a team like the Vikings doesn’t make much sense right now.

Until the Eagles decide they are truly doomed in 2026, Barkley isn’t a logical trade candidate. Sure, he’s coming off a down year, but history says every running back does after cracking 2,000 yards. Going for 1,140 yards is still a strong campaign.

Barkley hasn’t dazzled in his four appearances this season, mainly because he got hurt early on in two different matchups. Still, he’s averaging 5.1 yards per carry, which would mark the second-highest YPC of his career.

Depending on how the next couple of weeks play out, a lot can change about the Eagles’ direction. For the time being, Barkley to Minnesota can be considered a major long shot.