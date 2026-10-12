When it comes to the Philadelphia Eagles‘ front office, they tend to be more on the aggressive side.

Howie Roseman is a known deal-maker and doesn’t like to sit quietly if changes need to be made.

After a 2-3 start to the 2026 NFL season, Eagles insider EJ Smith threw out that he believes it will be an “uncomfortable week” at the Eagles’ practice facility going into Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers.

The former Eagles defensive lineman Vinny Curry basically sent the current roster a warning with the way he agreed to that sentiment.

Ex-Eagles Champion Sends Warning To Roster After Loss vs Jaguars

“100%. We all know that Howie [Roseman] is not pleased right now, and we have seen him make moves,” Curry said on PHLY Eagles.

“His resume—he has made moves and shook some stuff up—to light some fire under some peoples’ you know what.”

Roseman already showed his willingness to make moves if the deal is right last week. As the team prepared for the Jaguars, the Eagles traded the offensive lineman Cam Jurgens to the Baltimore Ravens.

Jurgens has struggled throughout the past year, and Roseman landed an offer from the Ravens that helped the Eagles improve their draft capital.

That’s a strong warning already. Curry, a two-time Eagle, played with the organization long enough to know how Roseman operates.

Vinny Curry’s Eagles Run

The former NFL veteran entered the league as a second-round pick in 2012.

Curry spent the first six years of his career playing for the Eagles. He was a key player on their 2017 Super Bowl-winning team. After that season, the Eagles released Curry. He went into free agency and signed a three-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Curry’s stint with the Bucs lasted one season. He re-signed with the Eagles in 2019. After another two-year run with the Eagles, Curry hit the free agency market, where he signed with the New York Jets. He spent two seasons there before eventually calling it a career in 2024.