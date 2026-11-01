Eagles Won’t Unleash Struggling Saquon Barkley vs Commanders

While the Philadelphia Eagles are planning to have Saquon Barkley back on the field for the second week in a row, his role isn’t expected to increase.

According to NFL insider Jay Glazer, the Eagles are planning to have Barkley on a snap count in Week 8 against the Washington Commanders.

His presence will help the Eagles for sure, but they aren’t getting their major backfield threat back in a full capacity, which continues to put the offense in a tough spot.

Saquon Barkley Could Mirror Last Week’s Game

The Eagles had Saquon Barkley back on the field for the Week 7 game against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football.

The veteran running back looked good from a yards-per-carry standpoint. Barkley had his strongest set of reps, posting 8.9 yards per carry. He even reached the end zone for the first time this season.

However, Barkley could only take a small sample size of carries. He rushed seven times for 62 yards. Battling his hamstring injury and a new back injury, Barkley was part of just 10 plays against Dallas.

The Eagles likely hope to get Barkley back on the field for more than 15% of the offensive snaps this week, but it seems like he’s going to be limited regardless.

Saquon Barkley’s Down Season

Barkley’s third season with the Eagles has been filled with injury concerns. He played 70% of the offense’s snaps in Week 1 against the Washington Commanders, but suffered a stinger against the Tennessee Titans in Week 2.

Barkley played through the issue against the Chicago Bears in Week 3, but started experiencing his hamstring issue in Week 4. Since then, Barkley has missed two games, and will be limited in his second on Sunday night.

In five games, Barkley has rushed 43 times for 244 yards and one touchdown so far this season,