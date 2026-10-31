While preparing for Sunday Night Football in Week 8, the Philadelphia Eagles learned that their opponent, the Washington Commanders, are dealing with a sudden loss that will be critical.

The veteran defensive tackle Daron Payne is dealing with a setback.

“Commanders standout DT Daron Payne suffered a significant foot injury today in practice that will knock him out for the foreseeable future and likely land him IR, sources tell me and Mike Garafolo,” Ian Rapoport reported on X.

“Payne will undergo more evaluations tomorrow. But another tough blow for Washington.”

Eagles Get Word On Major Commanders Injury Before Week 8

Similar to the Eagles, the Commanders have dealt with a ton of setbacks from the offseason up until now.

Payne is a major contributor for Washington’s defense. The 29-year-0ld defensive tackle has appeared in six games for Washington as a full-time starter this season.

The veteran registered 1.0 sacks, 14 tackles, and two for a loss. While he’s having a bit of a quiet year, the one-time Pro Bowler’s absence will certainly make life easier for the struggling Eagles offensive line.

Who Will The Commanders Miss vs Eagles?

The Commanders have ruled out the defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw. Jer’Zhan Newton is another defensive tackle on the injury report, who is listed as questionable.

Beyond the defensive tackle position, the Commanders also listed John Bates and Treylon Burks as questionable.

As a reminder, the Commanders have a notable handful amount of players on the injured reserve. The list includes Leo Chenal, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Jaylin Lane, Terry McLaurin, and Laremy Tunsil.

The Eagles and the Commanders will meet for the second and final time this season on Sunday Night Football this weekend. The Eagles won the first outing, picking up just one of their two wins this year against Washington. Since Week 2, the Eagles have lost five games in a row.