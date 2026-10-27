Eagles Cut Ties With 320-Pound Lineman & Former Jets CB: Report

The Philadelphia Eagles continued their roster juggling Tuesday after falling to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7.

The Athletic’s Zach Berman reported the Eagles parted ways with two practice squad players Tuesday afternoon. The team moved on from both defensive back Dean Clark and offensive tackle Xavier Truss.

Philadelphia added both of those players to its practice squad just two weeks ago.

“The Eagles opened two spots on practice squad, releasing DB Dean Clark and T Xavier Truss,” wrote Berman.

In the two weekends those players spent with Philadelphia, they didn’t get a chance to play in a game. Truss, who stands at 6-foot-7 and 320 pounds, last appeared in the NFL regular season with the New Orleans Saints last year. Clark played for the New York Jets last season.