Nobody within the Philadelphia Eagles‘ organization will admit to a fire sale being in the works ahead of the trade deadline.

Despite being in the midst of a three-game losing streak, the Eagles are still confident that they have a strong run in them when they get healthy.

But if the rough patch continues, that narrative could change quickly. And if the Eagles reach that point, then Eagles On SI argues that the star linebacker Zack Baun could be a potential trade candidate in the near future.

Eagles Star LB Gets Trade Buzz Amid Losing Streak

“He’s 30 years old and will be on the wrong side of 30 over the next few seasons. While it’s true that Baun hasn’t taken as much of a physical pounding as other career off-ball linebackers, it also doesn’t hide the fact that Father Time waits for no one,” On SI’s Nick Faria writes.

“If Philadelphia is getting younger on the offensive line, some of its aging starters on defense could end up heading out as well. Baun, being among the oldest, could be next. That is, if Roseman ends up blowing up the current iteration of the team.”

Is There A Reason To Debate?

Obviously, the Eagles need true evidence that the sky is falling on the season.

Since the NFC East is earning its “NFC Least” nickname again this year, the Eagles see a wide-open opportunity to three-peat for the division and land in the playoffs.

Baun is too valuable to move if the Eagles are still trying to remain competitive at this stage of the season.

But if injuries continue to rack up, along with losses, then the logic can’t really be debated. Baun is one of the most valuable veterans on the team, and he’ll have 100 regular-season games under his belt in two weeks.

Zack Baun This Season

After racking up over 120 tackles in each of the past two seasons, along with tallying 3.5 sacks, Baun has 36 tackles on the year in 2026. He hasn’t gotten to the quarterback for a sack yet, but he does have five tackles for a loss, along with three pass deflections. When healthy, he’s a top inside linebacker.

While Baun suffered a recent concussion, which forced him to miss a game, he’s been healthy every other week to begin the season. In each of the past two seasons, he turned in 16-game runs.

Again, the Eagles aren’t ready to call it a run with Baun, who contributed to their Super Bowl win in 2024 in a major way, but the $51 million veteran is a player to watch if Howie Roseman is ready to throw in the towel on the year.