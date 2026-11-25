The Steelers shocked the NFL world Tuesday night by announcing they would bench Aaron Rodgers for their Week 12 game against the Denver Broncos.

Pittsburgh decided it was ready to make a move at quarterback and start backup quarterback Mason Rudolph instead. And Rodgers wasn’t happy with the decision.

Rodgers broke his silence on the “Pat McAfee Show” Wednesday afternoon and said his time with the Steelers is over.

“At this point, I’m not going back to Pittsburgh. That ship has sailed,” Rodgers said, via Albert Breer.

Steelers Now Will Have to Make a Move

Rodgers is coming off a game where he completed 30 of 44 passes for 227 yards and one touchdown, losing to an Eagles squad that had two wins heading into the last contest.

Head coach Mike McCarthy thought it was time to make a change, and now they will try to spark new life into the offense with Rudolph.

As for Rodgers, it’s time for the Steelers to decide his future. Rodgers doesn’t have to return to the Steelers, but the team also doesn’t have to do anything and could leave him on the roster for the rest of the season.