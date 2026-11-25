The Pittsburgh Steelers may have brought an abrupt end to the Aaron Rodgers era, but the veteran quarterback’s NFL career may not be over just yet.

The Steelers announced in a late-night statement that they were benching Rodgers for Friday’s game against the Denver Broncos, and that he would not be active for the game. Some insiders believe the Steelers will soon release Rodgers, with a few teams emerging as potential landing spots for a late-season flourish.

Aaron Rodgers Could Finish Career on Playoff Rival

While the Steelers have not given much indication what they plan for Rodgers, The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones suggested that the team has no other path but to release him.

“For-now Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers has not been spotted at the team facilities yet today, source says,” Jones shared in a post on X. “He will be inactive Friday against the Broncos. Typically an unexcused absences could lead to a conduct detrimental suspension. It seems a release is destined to happen.”

Rodgers had already said before the season that he planned to retire following the 2026 season, but could find a new destination for the final two months of the season. Fansided’s Mark Powell suggested he could fill in for the injured Drake Maye with the New England Patriots, a team desperate to stay in playoff contention.

“If Rodgers still has the drive to compete for a playoff spot — this time as a starting QB and directly against the team that just kicked him to the curb — then look no further than the New England Patriots,” Powell wrote. “Drake Maye could be out for the rest of the season, and Tommy DeVito is not going to cut it. Rodgers isn’t a tremendous upgrade, but he gives Josh McDaniels more offensive flexibility. If New England hopes to avoid the dreaded Super Bowl hangover, Rodgers is their best choice. It’s a two-horse race between a future Hall of Famer and Daniel Jones.”

Aaron Rodgers Could Take Early Retirement

If the Steelers do go through with releasing Rodgers, the veteran quarterback would first be subject to waivers. If he goes unclaimed, Rodgers would become a free agent and free to sign with any team.

There could be other contenders besides the Patriots, though he would also compete with recently released Daniel Jones, who is also expected to find a new team. Rodgers could also opt to head off to retirement, the plan he revealed before starting what was expected to be his final season with the Steelers.