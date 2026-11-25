The Pittsburgh Steelers made a surprising decision to bench quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Pittsburgh is set to take on the Denver Broncos on Friday as the Steelers battle for a playoff spot.

The Steelers are coming off a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and are now 6-4.

Insider Reveals Why Steelers Benched Aaron Rodgers

The Steelers made a stunning decision on Tuesday night to bench Aaron Rodgers and announced that Mason Rudolph will start on Friday afternoon.

It was a surprising move, and NFL insider Mike Garafolo revealed that Rodgers was pushing for a change in who called the plays. Then, after meetings continued about it, head coach Mike McCarthy made the decision to bench him.

“There was going to be a change in the process this week. Tom Arth is the quarterbacks coach; he was going to be the one that was going to radio the plays into Rodgers,” Garafolo said. “You remember earlier in the season, he was saying come on, there was also a shot at Mike McCarthy. Arth relaying the plays into Rodgers is part of the two-minute drill; that is how they do things.

“The change was that this was going to be the entire game. They were also having meetings as late as 5:30, 6 o’clock to figure this out. Rodgers was the one who wanted this change to be made. At some point, late last night, nobody was talking about Rodgers being benched. I do believe that it was late last night when Mike McCarthy finally made a decision to bench Aaron Rodgers. The question is why? Is it performative, is it punitive? What led to that being the decision? These are the gaps we are trying to fill in for you today.”

Ultimately, McCarthy made the decision to bench Rodgers and turn to Rudolph on Friday.

McCarthy Defended Rodgers After Eagles Loss

After Pittsburgh’s surprising loss to the Eagles on Sunday, McCarthy defended Rodgers as the quarterback.

The future Hall of Famer struggled, but McCarthy defended him and said he is the team’s quarterback.

“Aaron Rodgers is our quarterback,” McCarthy said.

However, McCarthy did know that Rodgers and the entire offense had to be better going forward.

“Just like anything, when you talk about the quarterback position, I think there’s things offensively we need to do better and that always benefits and leads into quarterback play,” McCarthy said. “So I just need him to just keep plowing away. We got a lot of work to do.”

The Steelers are 3.5-point home underdogs to Denver.