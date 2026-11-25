Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers now faces an “uncertain” future with the team after failing to show up one day after being benched, an insider shared.

The Steelers announced late on Tuesday that they were benching Rodgers in favor of veteran backup Mason Rudolph, and that Rodgers would not be active for this week’s game. While Rodgers had not spoken about the benching, one report indicates that he was not present at the team’s facility as they prepared for Friday’s game — and it was not clear if he would ever show up again.

Aaron Rodgers Leaves Team

NFL reporter Jordan Schultz noted early on Wednesday that Rodgers was estranged from the team.

“Sources: Aaron Rodgers was not at the #Steelers facility this morning as preparation for Friday’s game vs Denver continues,” Schultz reported in a post on X. “It’s unclear if he’ll show up at all today. I’ve heard there are players who are not happy with the sudden decision.”

It was not immediately clear if the absence was approved by the team, though Schultz did report on Tuesday that the Steelers were open to playing Rodgers again depending on the outcome of their game with Rudolph at the helm.