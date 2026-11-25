The Pittsburgh Steelers may have reached an abrupt end to the Aaron Rodgers era.

The team announced in a late-night release on Tuesday that Rodgers would be benched for Friday’s game against the Denver Broncos, with Mason Rudolph moving in as starter and the team leaving Rodgers inactive.

An NFL insider now reports that the team could be ready to cut ties entirely.

Steelers Expected to Cut Aaron Rodgers

The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones reported on Wednesday that Rodgers did not join the team at their facility as they prepared for the Broncos, with a release likely coming.

“For-now Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers has not been spotted at the team facilities yet today, source says,” Jones shared in a post on X. “He will be inactive Friday against the Broncos. Typically an unexcused absences could lead to a conduct detrimental suspension. It seems a release is destined to happen.”

Cutting Rodgers would leave the veteran Rudolph as starter, with Will Howard expected to move into the No. 2 role.

If he were to be released, Rodgers would be subject to waivers, as the NFL trade deadline has passed. The veteran quarterback would become a free agent if he cleared waivers and would be free to sign with any team, but Rodgers has already said he plans to retire after this season, and it’s not clear if he would be willing to join a new team with just two months left in the regular season.

Insider Reveals Reason Aaron Rodgers Was Benched

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported on Wednesday that the relationship between Rodgers and head coach Mike McCarthy “has not been in a good place” and that it was “highly unlikely” that the two sides could mend fences.

“The frustration is not just with Rodgers,” Schultz shared in a post on X. “Multiple position groups have been upset, and I’m told McCarthy has not been what some offensive players hoped for. Frustration has been growing among everyone for weeks. The Rodgers benching is just the start of what’s being revealed publicly. I’ve also heard players who were used to having Mike Tomlin have struggled with the change.”

The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo noted that the timing of the decision was odd, especially after McCarthy had publicly backed Rodgers as the team’s starting quarterback this week.

“The mechanics and timing of the move — after McCarthy and Rodgers spoke with the media Tuesday — are odd and certainly surprising. But the decision itself isn’t entirely shocking given the recent performances,” DeFabo wrote.