The Pittsburgh Steelers made a stunning decision, benching Aaron Rodgers and naming Mason Rudolph as the starting quarterback.

Pittsburgh is coming off a frustrating loss to the Philadelphia Eagles but remains in the playoff mix.

The Steelers will now host the Denver Broncos on Friday afternoon. Pittsburgh is 6-4.

Pittsburgh Steelers Not Happy With Aaron Rodgers Benching

The Steelers made a surprising decision to bench Rodgers and name Rudolph the starting quarterback late Tuesday night.

Rodgers reportedly didn’t show up to the facility on Wednesday morning, and Steelers insider Mike DeFabo revealed the team isn’t happy with the decision.

“McCarthy talked to his players about the QB change for the first time during their regularly scheduled 8 a.m. meeting. It sounds like this was not a popular decision in the locker room,” DeFabo wrote on X.

With the Steelers players unhappy with the decision, how they play on Friday against Denver is now a major question. Yet, McCarthy and the coaching staff decided to turn to Rudolph.

Rodgers has struggled this season, as he’s thrown for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions.

Not only has the Steelers benched Rodgers, but he won’t even be the backup; instead, he will be inactive. It could also be the end of his career, as Rodgers said this will be his final NFL season.

Insider Reveals Timeline for Benching

McCarthy said Rodgers was the team’s quarterback on Monday, but that changed on Tuesday.

NFL insider Mike Garafolo revealed that Rodgers was pushing for a change in who called the plays. Then, after meetings continued about it, head coach Mike McCarthy made the decision to bench him.

“There was going to be a change in the process this week. Tom Arth is the quarterbacks coach; he was going to be the one that was going to radio the plays into Rodgers,” Garafolo said. “You remember earlier in the season, he was saying come on, there was also a shot at Mike McCarthy. Arth relaying the plays into Rodgers is part of the two-minute drill; that is how they do things.

“The change was that this was going to be the entire game. They were also having meetings as late as 5:30, 6 o’clock to figure this out. Rodgers was the one who wanted this change to be made. At some point, late last night, nobody was talking about Rodgers being benched. I do believe that it was late last night when Mike McCarthy finally made a decision to bench Aaron Rodgers. The question is why? Is it performative, is it punitive? What led to that being the decision? These are the gaps we are trying to fill in for you today.”

The Steelers are still in a playoff spot but decided to make a quarterback change.