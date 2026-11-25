The Pittsburgh Steelers gave DK Metcalf a five-year, $150 million contract last offseason, but there was apparently something unusual about the way the wide receiver signed his deal.

Metcalf, whose future in Pittsburgh has come into question following his ejection against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, has three years remaining on his contract after this season. Whether he’ll be around long enough to collect any of that money is another matter.

There was already some reason to believe Metcalf’s stay in Pittsburgh might be considerably shorter than five years when he signed the deal in 2025. And it had something to do with the wide receiver’s signature on one particular page of his contract.

DK Metcalf Signed Steelers Contract With a Smiley Face

ESPN’s Dan Graziano, writing about Metcalf’s future in Pittsburgh alongside fellow NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, recalled getting his hands on a copy of the receiver’s contract last year.

“I noticed that, on the page that dealt with his 2027 roster bonus, he signed his name with a smiley face. Metcalf’s signature is on several other pages of the contract, and none of those pages have smiley faces. To me, it signified that Metcalf knew he was never going to see that money.”

The Steelers acquired Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks in March 2025, sending Seattle a second-round pick and swapping late-round selections. Pittsburgh then gave the two-time Pro Bowl receiver a deal worth an average of $30 million annually.

But the length of the contract was somewhat misleading given how the guaranteed money was distributed.

“When the contract was signed, it included guarantees in only 2025 and 2026. (The 2026 guarantees were later voided due to Metcalf’s suspension last season.) The $6.5 million roster bonus for 2027 becomes guaranteed if he’s still on the roster on the third day of the league year next March, and it always looked and felt like a contract that was built to last just two years.”

Graziano had previously written about the signature before Metcalf had even played a regular-season game for Pittsburgh.

Steelers Have a Costly Decision on DK Metcalf

Metcalf finished his first season in Pittsburgh with 59 catches for a career-low 850 yards and six touchdowns. He has just 36 receptions for 434 yards and two touchdowns this season.

The Steelers have already been urged to cut ties with Metcalf following Sunday’s incident. But getting out of his contract isn’t as easy as it was when he signed it.

“The Steelers did restructure the deal this past offseason to clear cap room, and as a result that dead-money 2027 cap hit ballooned from $18 million to the $37.8 million Jeremy referenced,” Graziano wrote.

The restructure in August freed up nearly $18 million in cap space for Pittsburgh this season, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Metcalf is scheduled to earn a $20 million base salary next season in addition to the $6.5 million roster bonus, according to Over the Cap.

Graziano suggested there might be another option for Pittsburgh besides releasing the receiver.

“That makes it a little more painful, cap-wise, to cut Metcalf next spring than it would have been under the original contract. It won’t necessarily stop them from doing so, but it might lead to at least some discussion about whether there’s a way to keep him with a pay cut or some other solution.”