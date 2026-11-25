Future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers has broken his silence on the Pittsburgh Steelers benching him.

Rodgers is in the final year of his legendary NFL career and the Steelers announced late Tuesday night that he will be benched and inactive on Friday. Mason Rudolph is set to start in his place.

Rodgers has led the Steelers to a 6-4 start and a playoff spot.

Aaron Rodgers Wasn’t Told About Benching

After Pittsburgh made the decision, Rodgers said he was never told he was going to be benched.

Instead, Pat Freiermuth is the one who informed Rodgers that he would be inactive on Friday.

“I got the day off; that’s why I’m able to do this,” Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show. “This has been months of conversation leading up to the last couple of days when things went to a different place. I found that I was going to be inactive last night after a phone call from Pat Freiermuth. I was talking to Muth and a couple of other guys, and he said, ‘I can’t believe they are doing this.’ I said, ‘Doing what?’ I didn’t know. He told me.

“I didn’t hear from Mike (McCarthy) wrapping up pr conversation at about 6:15, 6:30, haven’t heard from people there. My agent has talked to Omar. The way it was released and trying to get out and ahead, like there was some benching. Mike and I talked for a long time over the last few days, and that word never came up.”

Rodgers will now be inactive on Friday when the Steelers host the Denver Broncos.

Rodgers Called for Mike McCarthy to Give up Playcalling

After being benched, Rodgers believes a reason is the fact that he told Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy he should give up playcalling.

Rodgers made it clear that he didn’t even have to be the one to call the plays, but he felt like the team needed a change.

“I said there needs to be a change. You don’t want me to call it because you don’t think I’ll call enough runs; fine, let somebody else call it. That is in the best interest of the team. We came in Tuesday, and I thought that was that. We started having the conversation about football, and we are talking about Denver. … This is Tuesday. We are three games from the game. He said I’m a little behind on film, I’ve just seen clips of this point. That is when I’m like, what are we doing?”

Whether or not Rodgers is telling the truth is to be seen, but the veteran quarterback clearly isn’t happy with how McCarthy was running the Steelers.