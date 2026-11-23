The Pittsburgh Steelers have lost two straight, including a matchup to a Philadelphia Eagles squad who sat five games below the .500 mark before Sunday. In both recent defeats, the Steelers offense played poorly and didn’t receive quality play from quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

If the Steelers don’t start playing better soon, the wheels could fall off on the season.

To avoid that happening, Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy was asked Monday whether the team would consider a change behind center with Rodgers. McCarthy, though, made clear that’s not an option on the table.

“Aaron Rodgers is our quarterback,” said McCarthy.

Steelers Won’t Bench Aaron Rodgers Amid 2-Game Skid

Pittsburgh has four quarterbacks on the active roster — three sitting behind Rodgers in various roles. Mason Rudolph has been serving as Rodgers’s direct backup while Will Howard is the team’s emergency quarterback also as a developmental prospect.

Rookie Drew Allar is on the active roster as a long-term option behind center as well for the Steelers.

Rudolph has played 19 snaps in relief of Rodgers in four games. Most recently, he played 11 offensive snaps at the end of the blowout loss to the Bengals in Week 10.

Other than that, though, Rodgers has played all the snaps at quarterback this season. That won’t change, according to McCarthy, even though Rodgers is coming off two subpar weeks during the team’s losing streak.

Rodgers has completed 45 of 73 passes (61.6%) for 370 yards with three touchdowns the past two games. He’s averaged only 5.1 yards per attempt. While Rodgers hasn’t turned the ball over, he’s also taken eight sacks, most of which have come on third downs.

The Steelers have been no strangers to poor quarterback play this decade. They’ve often found a way to overcome it. But the path to victory is much more narrow without quality quarterbacking.

To ignite the offense, the Steelers need Rodgers to show more consistency.

Rodgers Needs Help From Steelers Offense

One reason why the Steelers shouldn’t make a quarterback change is it’s not clear things would be any different with Rudolph behind center. That’s because the team’s offense simply isn’t doing enough to help the signal-caller succeed.

Steelers wide receivers have struggled against man coverage all season long. That’s been a particular issue the past two weeks even with Roman Wilson back in the lineup Sunday.

In the past two losses, the Steelers haven’t run the ball effectively either. During their four-game winning streak prior to the bye, running back Jaylen Warren averaged 136.7 yards from scrimmage per game, including 99 rushing yards.

Over the past two contests, Warren has a total of 43 rushing yards and 27 receiving yards.

The team’s offensive line has struggled up front, and the Steelers have been quick to abandon the run. It hasn’t helped that the defense hasn’t played well in the first quarter the past two weeks either.

The Steelers were in a quick 17-point hole versus the Bengals in Week 10 on November 15. Then on Sunday, they fell behind by 13 points before scoring against the Eagles.

When asked to evaluate Rodgers the past two games Monday, McCarthy addressed the team needing to play better around the quarterback

“I think just like anything, when you talk about the quarterback position, I think there are things offensively we need to do better,” said McCarthy. “That always benefits and leads to better quarterback play.

“We just need him to keep plowing away. We have a lot of work to do.”

Rodgers and the offense have performed much better at home this season. In the short term, that’s good news because the team’s next two games are at home. The Steelers will first host the Denver Broncos at Acrisure Stadium on Friday.

On the other hand, if Rodgers and the offense’s recent struggles continue at home in Week 12, calls for a significant change behind center could grow louder in Pittsburgh.