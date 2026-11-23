The Pittsburgh Steelers appear to be at a crossroads in the 2026 NFL season. To get things headed in the right direction again, the Steelers might have to overcome another key defensive injury.

Edge rusher Alex Highsmith left Sunday’s contest versus the Philadelphia Eagles with an ankle injury. While Highsmith tested his left ankle along the sidelines for a long time, the veteran never re-entered the game.

Then after the contest, Steelers fans received the kiss of death injury update on Highsmith — a walking boot.

“Highsmith with a boot on his ankle,” wrote Steelers insider Mark Kaboly on X.

Although the team has yet to definitively update Highsmith’s status, the walking boot with ankle injuries is rarely a good sign.

Highsmith posted two sacks before exiting versus the Eagles. He also had two tackles for loss and one quarterback hit.

The 29-year-old has 5.5 sacks with seven tackles for loss and 10 quarterback hits in 10 games this season.

Steelers’ Alex Highsmith Suffers Ankle Injury vs. Eagles

The final question head coach Mike McCarthy faced in his Week 11 postgame press conference was on Highsmith. The Steelers coach, though, failed to provide any injury update.

“You can’t say enough about him,” McCarthy told reporters. “I mean, you just talk about his level of energy and professionalism, and so we’ll see what this brings.

“But yeah, I don’t really have a diagnosis for you on the ankle.”

The walking boot, though, is enough to call into question Highsmith’s availability during Thanksgiving week. The Steelers have a short week with their home matchup against the Denver Broncos on Friday, November 27.

The Steelers will then have extra time to rest before facing the Houston Texans on December 6. Without a clear update from the team, perhaps Highsmith could play in that matchup.

But the possibility of Highsmith missing the Broncos game seems likely if not probable. And that’s obviously not ideal with the Steelers reeling on a 2-game losing streak.

After Highsmith exited, the Steelers had just one more sack the rest of Week 11. While the Steelers gave up only two field goals in the final three quarters, the defense also didn’t have a takeaway (Pittsburgh’s only takeaway versus the Eagles came on special teams).

Steelers Already Missing Nick Herbig

The fact fellow edge rusher Nick Herbig was already out Sunday made Highsmith’s absence even worse. The Steelers ruled out Herbig for Week 11 on Saturday because of rib and hip ailments.

Herbig sustained those injuries versus the Cincinnati Bengals on November 15.

If Highsmith and Herbig both can’t play Friday, then Jack Sawyer would be in line to start opposite T.J. Watt. In that situation, Sawyer would have to step up otherwise Watt might face double and triple teams on every passing down.

The Steelers also have edge rusher KJ Henry on their roster. The team signed Henry from the practice squad Saturday.

Watt leads the Steelers with 7.5 sacks this season. But Highsmith and Herbig have combined for 8.5 sacks this year. Prior to Sunday, they both played more than 50% of the team’s defensive snaps in 2026.