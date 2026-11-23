The Pittsburgh Steelers entered their bye week looking like a playoff team. Two games later, Aaron Rodgers and company are facing two very different warnings about where their season is headed.

Pittsburgh fell 19-16 to the two-win Philadelphia Eagles and quarterback Joe Milton III. The Steelers have gone from 6-2 to 6-4, dropping to the AFC’s final wild-card spot.

Two CBS Sports writers now see trouble ahead, including one who questions whether Pittsburgh will reach the postseason.

CBS Sports Predicts Another Steelers Playoff Disappointment

CBS Sports’ Zachary Pereles didn’t hesitate when assessing Pittsburgh’s chances of ending its postseason drought. In his Week 11 overreactions column, he predicted another playoff appearance without a win, labeling that outcome “Reality.”

“Regardless, the Steelers are what they have been for years: a low-ceiling operation with a mediocre offense and a solid, opportunistic defense. Thus, their season will end as all their recent seasons have: without a playoff win,” Pereles wrote.

The Steelers haven’t won a playoff game since January 2017, when they beat Kansas City in the divisional round. They’ve lost seven consecutive postseason games since, including a 30-6 defeat to Houston last season.

Pereles pointed to Pittsburgh’s 2-4 road record and its offense averaging 17 points per game away from home. That matters for a team currently sitting in the No. 7 seed, which would open the playoffs on the road.

“Aaron Rodgers almost never pushes the ball downfield, and when he does, it’s often on perimeter throws with little chance of being completed. When teams lock down on the running game and short passes, this offense has no answer,” Pereles wrote.

Pittsburgh is also 2-4 when averaging fewer than 4.9 yards per rush, another concern Pereles raised.

Steelers Overall Playoff Chances Questioned

Another writer went even further. In his examination of the AFC wild-card race, CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan questioned whether Mike McCarthy’s Steelers would reach the postseason at all.

Pittsburgh slipped from sixth to seventh in the AFC playoff standings after the Eagles loss. Cleveland, also 6-4, moved ahead of the Steelers because of a better AFC North winning percentage. The Browns are 2-1 in the division; Pittsburgh is 2-2.

“Whatever the issues that have led to this skid are, the Steelers need to get them corrected in a relatively quick fashion, as it’s not hyperbole to say their season is teetering,” Sullivan wrote.

New England (5-5) sits one game back and owns the head-to-head tiebreaker. Sullivan saw another threat in Houston.

“Speaking of tiebreakers, the Steelers’ main competition for a wild card spot could end up being the surging Texans. Houston is 4-6 after Week 11, but has been lurking,” Sullivan wrote.

Sullivan was particularly concerned about that matchup, with the Steelers hosting Denver first and Houston facing Baltimore. A Texans win over Pittsburgh would hand Houston another potentially decisive tiebreaker.

“Right now, Mike McCarthy’s club sits at +138 to miss the playoffs. That feels like one of the best bets you can make in the futures market coming out of Week 11,” Sullivan wrote.

Steelers Have Little Room for Error in AFC Race

The Steelers face Denver on Friday before hosting Houston, then travel to Jacksonville. They also have two games left against Baltimore, along with matchups against Carolina and Tennessee.

Pittsburgh is undefeated at home at 4-0 but has struggled on the road. With six of its final seven games against AFC opponents, the remaining schedule gives McCarthy’s team chances to improve its standing and opportunities for challengers to pass it.