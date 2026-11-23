Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver D.K. Metcalf could receive a fine or suspension from the league or team after his antics against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. But if that’s going to happen, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport hasn’t heard about it yet.

Rapoport provided an update on Metcalf’s status after his ejection Sunday while appearing on ESPN on Monday afternoon. In summary, Rapoport reported the league is “reviewing” Metcalf’s ejection “for potential additional discipline” and will likely fine the Steelers receiver.

“A lot of times in these situations, that means a fine. Certainly, a fine would be understandable and even expected in this situation,” Rapoport said. “Biggest question here is, is D.K. Metcalf going to be suspended by the NFL.

“Generally, when the NFL is reviewing these things, they look at it — all situations from all sides. Now, I haven’t heard, as of right now, that a suspension is coming for D.K. Metcalf.”

Rapoport also added that he hasn’t heard “at this point” the Steelers plan to discipline Metcalf either.

The Steelers WR1 received an automatic ejection Sunday for two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in the third quarter against the Eagles. Metcalf first committed an unnecessary roughness foul. The officials then called the receiver for a taunting penalty.