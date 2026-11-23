Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf is facing the prospect of NFL punishment for trying to poke Cooper DeJean in the eye during Sunday’s game, and the Philadelphia Eagles cornerback had a harsh take on the incident after the game.

Metcalf was ejected from the game after his scuffle with DeJean, one of several incidents where the former Pro Bowl receiver lost his cool. The Steelers wide receiver is expected to face more NFL punishment for the incident.

After the game, DeJean shared his thoughts on the incident.

Cooper DeJean Calls Out DK Metcalf

Speaking to reporters, DeJean said that Metcalf was growing frustrated with his shrinking role in the offense and took it out on his opponent.

“He wasn’t getting the ball a whole lot during that game. Some receivers, they let that get to them,” DeJean said in a postgame video shared by ESPN’s Tim McManus. “Obviously he tried to take it out on me.”

Metcalf had just one reception for 2 yards in the loss. The veteran receiver has 36 receptions for 434 yards and two touchdowns through 10 games this season.

DeJean didn’t seem to take the incident personally, saying he and Metcalf were just competing hard against each other.

“We were just competing,” DeJean said. “Things like that happen in football. It wasn’t anything crazy. No one was really saying anything, it was just two guys going at it. He was trying block me, I was trying to get him off of me, things like that. Obviously, it carries over to whatever that was when he got thrown out.”

DK Metcalf Expected to Face NFL Suspension

Metcalf left the stadium without talking to reporters after Sunday’s game, and could soon learn his fate from the NFL after it reviews the incident.

After the game, Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy said Metcalf can’t let his emotions get carried away.

“It’s emotional on a number of fronts,” McCarthy said. “We lost a game, a tough game. You take all that in, and everything will be addressed — and definitely. We can’t have players getting ejected from games.”

A suspension could be especially painful for the Steelers. Pittsburgh fell to 6-4 with Sunday’s loss, a game-and-a-half behind the Cincinnati Bengals for control of the division. They face the Denver Broncos on a short week, playing on Friday.