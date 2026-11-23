The Pittsburgh Steelers offense has been a mess, but the team still hasn’t relied on a veteran wide receiver.

Pittsburgh brought back Marquez Valdes-Scantling to the practice squad, but despite some injuries in the receiver room and the lack of success, they haven’t elevated him.

The Steelers suffered a frustrating 19-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Insider Reveals Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s Role

The Steelers offense has been an issue all season long, and the team has veteran wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling on the practice squad.

Valdes-Scantling wasn’t used when Roman Wilson and Michael Pittman Jr. were injured, so some fans were wondering why he’s on the practice squad. Steelers insider Bob Lariola of Steelers.com revealed his role with the team and why he’s on the practice squad.

“If the Steelers have an injury at ILB or WR, in Elandon Roberts and Marquez Valdes-Scantling they have a couple of veteran NFL players with recent experience with this collection of players. They have been on the practice squad for weeks, which has allowed them to participate on a daily basis to get up-to-date and stay in condition,” Labriola wrote.

“There are no “developing players” who would give the team a better option at this point of this season. If/when these two veterans are needed, they’re available and already in the building. That’s why Roberts and Valdes-Scantling are on the practice squad.”

Valdes-Scantling is in his ninth year in the NFL and spent time with the Steelers a year ago. He appeared in 5 games, recording 10 receptions for 80 yards and a touchdown. He played in 3 games with the Los Angeles Chargers this season before signing back with the Steelers.

Pittsburgh Steelers Didn’t Trade for a WR

With the Steelers’ offense struggling, the team didn’t trade for a wide receiver at the deadline.

Pittsburgh has a clear need to add a wide receiver, yet Labriola revealed the price was too high for the Steelers.

“The way I would describe it is that the Steelers didn’t like the cost of what was actually available, and so they decided to stay with what they had,” Labriola added.

Now, Pittsburgh is battling for a playoff spot with the offense still struggling, instead of bolstering its roster at the deadline.

The Steelers will take on the Denver Broncos on Black Friday, as Pittsburgh is 6-4 and currently holding onto the final Wild Card spot.