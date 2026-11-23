Pulling no punches, former NFL coach turned ESPN analyst Rex Ryan brought the hammer down on DK Metcalf while discussing his ejection from the Steelers‘ 19-16 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

Rex Ryan Didn’t Hold Back While Discussing DK Metcalf

“DK Metcalf is a shell of himself as a player. Quite honestly, he’s awful. And Aaron Rodgers knows it,” said Ryan during ESPN’s “Get Up” on Monday morning.

He then blasted the veteran wide receiver even more.

“The thing that bothers me the most is we know you’re terrible right now, as a player you’re absolutely atrocious, but you’re now gong out and making it all about you. ‘Look, I’m still a bad ass.’ And you may very well be. I’m not saying you can’t kick my ass. I know you can. But I’m not so sure I can’t cover you right now.”

Metcalf’s election came after he earned his second personal foul penalty of the day for poking Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean in the eye.

Metcalf Has Been Enduring a Rough Season So Far

His poor play all season boiled over while in the midst of struggling again on Sunday in Philadelphia. The two-time Pro Bowler had made one catch for just two yards out of his four targets when he was kicked out of the game.

In fact, Metcalf hasn’t recorded more than two receptions in a game since hauling in 11 for 93 yards against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 18.

Overall through 10 games, Metcalf, who once surpassed 1,000 yards in three out of four seasons during his time with the Seattle Seahawks, only has only caught 36 passes for 434 yards and two touchdowns. He’s been targeted 74 times.

Down from his past standard, Metcalf was more productive during his first season in Pittsburgh last year. He made 59 receptions for 850 yards while finding the end zone six times in 15 games, although he was suspended after an altercation with a Detroit Lions fan.

What the rest of Metcalf’s tenure looks like and how much longer he’s wearing black and gold remains to be seen.