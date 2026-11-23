The Pittsburgh Steelers watched DK Metcalf get ejected from Sunday’s 19-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles after another confrontation with cornerback Cooper DeJean. His one catch for two yards was bad enough. A new examination of his career makes the performance look even worse.

Metcalf left Philadelphia with more penalty yards than receiving yards, but that was hardly an isolated incident. And an NFL coach’s assessment of the $33 million-per-year receiver raises questions well beyond his discipline.

DK Metcalf’s Penalty History Raises New Steelers Concerns

The Athletic’s Mike Sando examined Metcalf’s penalty history after his third career ejection and uncovered numbers that put his behavior in a different light.

“DK Metcalf hit a new low Sunday in a career increasingly defined by them, finishing with more penalty yards (19) than receiving yards (2), a first for him in 127 career games,” Sando wrote.

Including declined and offsetting penalties as well as postseason games, Metcalf has been flagged 56 times since entering the NFL in 2019. Sando found that no other receiver has come close in that stretch. Steelers teammate Michael Pittman Jr. ranks second, 22 penalties behind him.

Metcalf leads receivers over that span in unnecessary roughness (seven), taunting (four), holding (13) and offensive pass interference (17). His 0.44 penalties per game also rank highest among 741 receivers with at least 30 appearances since 2000, according to Sando’s TruMedia research.

There is another distinction: Metcalf has 15 combined unnecessary roughness, unsportsmanlike conduct and taunting penalties over his career. No other NFL player at any position has more than 11 since he entered the league.

NFL Coach Criticizes Steelers Receiver DK Metcalf’s Play

The penalties are only one concern. Sando also spoke with an unnamed coach who studied Metcalf’s tape and delivered a harsh assessment of his effectiveness as a receiver.

“He has 74 targets and three catching-radius wins,” the coach told Sando. “He is poor versus press. I’m talking, stand up, no moves, slow release, get jammed and give up on routes. Then he lacks the route speed to create separation.”

Metcalf is listed at 6-foot-4, yet the coach questioned whether he is using that size to win contested passes.

“The catching radius part is unbelievable to me where they just don’t do that,” the coach said. “What else are you going to do with a guy who is not fast enough to separate, lets guys play into his body downfield and doesn’t win?”

Through 10 games, Metcalf has 36 catches on 74 targets for 434 yards and two touchdowns. His 43.4 receiving yards per game represent a career low. Over his last four games, he has caught six passes on 22 targets for 116 yards while being flagged four times for 40 yards.

Steelers’ DK Metcalf Trade Draws Further Scrutiny

Pittsburgh acquired Metcalf from Seattle in 2025 and made him its highest-paid offensive player. The Seahawks used draft capital from the trade to help move up for defensive back Nick Emmanwori, while Jaxon Smith-Njigba emerged as their clear No. 1 receiver.

Sando contrasted Smith-Njigba’s 120.7 receiving yards per game this season with Metcalf’s 43.4. That puts the Pittsburgh receiver well behind the production Seattle has gotten from the player who replaced him atop its depth chart.

The NFL is also reviewing Metcalf’s latest ejection for possible further discipline. He served a two-game suspension last season following an altercation with a fan in Detroit, making another suspension a possibility as Pittsburgh tries to halt a two-game losing streak.