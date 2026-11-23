The Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t get the response they wanted from their beatdown against the Cincinnati Bengals last week. Instead, they sustained their worst loss of the 2026 campaign, 19-16 to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11.

The past two weeks, the Steelers have dealt with multiple issues, particularly on offense. But it starts with veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

For the team’s Week 11 performance, CBS Sports’s John Breech gave the Steelers a D grade. Breech ripped into Rodgers while explaining why he awarded Pittsburgh such a poor mark in Philadelphia.

“Aaron Rodgers is the oldest player in the NFL, and he’s really starting to look like it,” wrote Breech. “His deep-ball accuracy isn’t what it used to be; he’s afraid to take chances, and the Steelers’ offense is sputtering as a result.

“Rodgers completed 17 of 20 passes in the first half but threw for just 95 yards.”

Breech also argued Rodgers isn’t getting much help. Put that together, and the Steelers are a team trending in the wrong direction with the stretch run approaching.

“The Steelers are currently the seventh seed in the AFC, but they don’t really feel like a playoff team right now,” concluded Breech.

Steelers’ Aaron Rodgers Put on Blast After Terrible Outing vs. Eagles

The Steelers have started slowly on offense each of the past two weeks. That’s amplified the problems they have experienced because in the perfect game plan, the Steelers should want to run the ball nearly as much as they throw.

But there hasn’t been much opportunity for that with the Bengals and Eagles outscoring the Steelers 37-6 in the first half the past two weeks. Against those two opponents, the Steelers were also outgained 478-139 before halftime.

Granted, part of why those numbers are so lopsided is because the Steelers haven’t been able to establish the run the past two games. But Rodgers has also been pretty dreadful early too.

Against the Bengals, he began 0-for-7 and finished the first half 4 of 12. On Sunday against the Eagles, Rodgers’s completion percentage improved thanks to a streak of 11 straight completions.

But as Breech indicated, Rodgers averaged 4.75 yards per attempt with only 95 passing yards.

That wasn’t good enough against the Eagles, and it won’t be versus any AFC contender, especially on the road.

Rodgers Takes Aim at Broncos to End Losing Streak

To avoid a three-game losing streak, Rodgers and the Steelers will have to defeat the Denver Broncos, who are competing for the top seed in the AFC, as they had last season. The good news is, at least the game will be home for Pittsburgh.

The Steelers are 4-0 at Acrisure Stadium versus 2-4 on the road this season. The offensive splits are considerably different.

At home, Rodgers has averaged 7.1 yards per pass with seven touchdowns and two interceptions. He’s taken just six sacks in four games.

On the road, Rodgers has posted 5.7 yards per attempt with nine touchdowns and four interceptions (that includes a neutral site game in Paris). He’s also taken 25 sacks.

As a team, the Steelers have averaged 27.8 points per home contest. Away from Acrisure Stadium, the team has scored 17.2 points per game.

Even if the Steelers make the playoffs, they are going to lose in the first round again unless they can improve their play on the road.