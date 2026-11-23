The Pittsburgh Steelers are fresh off a miserable Week 11 loss to a beat-up Philadelphia Eagles team that could prove costly down the stretch of the season. Pretty much everything went wrong for the Steelers in this one, with the game being defined by star wide receiver DK Metcalf‘s foolish ejection in the third quarter.

With Metcalf laboring through a miserable season, Pittsburgh has been desperately searching for other playmakers to step up and begin making plays on offense. It hasn’t helped that the team’s No. 2 option behind Metcalf, Michal Pittman Jr., has missed most of the season with a foot injury, but heading into Week 12, it sounds like he’s got a good shot at finally getting himself back on the field.

Michael Pittman Jr. Inching Towards Week 12 Injury Return

The Steelers consolidated their offense over the offseason, with the team opting to focus on getting its best playmakers the football more often. Pittman quickly became a big part of those plans after he was picked up in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts, as the team figured to be a perfect complement alongside Metcalf in the wide receiver room.

While Metcalf’s season has been disappointing because of what he’s done (or hasn’t done) on the field, Pittman’s has been disappointing because of his injury woes. He’s played in just three games for Pittsburgh, catching only seven passes for 89 yards. As a whole, the Steelers’ passing attack has not managed to get off the ground this year, but not having Pittman on the field certainly hasn’t helped.

It seemed like Pittman had a good chance of getting activated off injured reserve last week, but the team opted to give him more time with a struggling Eagles team on the schedule. That move ended up backfiring, especially with Metcalf getting himself tossed after receiving a pair of foolish unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. As a result, Pittman’s return date quickly shifted to Week 12, and it sounds like the team believes he will be able to play when it returns to action.

“Mike McCarthy says he’s ‘very confident’ Michael Pittman Jr. will be on the field this week,” Brooke Pryor of ESPN shared in a post on X. “And he added WRs Max Hurleman and Roman Wilson gave the Steelers ‘a good shot in the arm.'”

Steelers Desperately Need Michael Pittman Jr. Back on the Field

Getty Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is dealing with a foot injury.

Metcalf’s rough season has shined the spotlight on the Steelers’ lackluster wide receiver depth. Guys like Germie Bernard, Roman Wilson, and Max Hurleman have shown flashes of potential, but none of them have been nearly consistent enough for it to truly matter for Pittsburgh. Aaron Rodgers surely deserves some of the blame, but it feels like he needs a target like Pittman on the field in order to keep the ball moving up and down the field.

Pittman’s ability to create separation on short-to-intermediate routes could open things up for the rest of the offense, and the Steelers are surely hoping that is the case, because there aren’t really any more reinforcements coming in behind him. Pittsburgh’s schedule is set to become increasingly difficult, as it has a matchup with the Denver Broncos coming up on Black Friday in Week 12.