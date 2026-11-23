Even beyond the game in general, most of the conversation after the Steelers’ 19-16 loss to the Eagles on Sunday centered around DK Metcalf’s ejection. And one of Metcalf’s closest friends on the team offered his candid thoughts about what happened.

DK Metcalf’s Teammate Offered His Honest Thoughts About the Ejection

Tight end Pat Freiermuth gave his honest take about Metcalf’s third quarter ejection after his second personal foul penalty of the day for poking Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean in the eye.

“He knows that’s unacceptable,” said Freiermuth when asked by reporters, like Alan Saunders of Steelers NowAlan Saunders of Steelers Now. He then made sure to note that he still supports his veteran wife receiver teammate.

“He’ll be fine. But like I said, he’s one of my closest friends on the team, and he knows I have his back in those situations. But it just can’t happen.”

Metcalf’s poor play all season boiled over as he struggled again on Sunday in Philadelphia. The two-time Pro Bowler had made one catch for just two yards out of his four targets when he was kicked out of the game.

Metcalf Has Been Enduring a Rough Season So Far

In fact, Metcalf hasn’t recorded more than two receptions in a game since hauling in 11 for 93 yards against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 18.

Overall through 10 games, Metcalf, who once surpassed 1,000 yards in three out of four seasons during his time with the Seattle Seahawks, only has only caught 36 passes for 434 yards and two touchdowns. He’s been targeted 74 times.

Down from his past standard, Metcalf was more productive during his first season in Pittsburgh last year. He made 59 receptions for 850 yards while finding the end zone six times in 15 games, although he was suspended after an altercation with a Detroit Lions fan.