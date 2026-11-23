Often put in the position of having to criticize his former team or one of its players this season, Mike Tomlin was asked about DK Metcalf’s ejection during NBC’s coverage of Sunday Night Football.

Metcalf’s old coach from his first year with the Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t shy of away from offering a blunt assessment of what transpired.

Mike Tomlin Explains What He Believes Led to DK Metcalf’s Ejection

“He blacked out. One catch, two yards, two fights, two penalties, one ejection. Not a good day,” said Tomlin. And even though he didn’t go into more detail, Tomlin’s comments told the exact story of what happened in the third quarter of the Steelers’ 19-16 loss to the Eagles.

Metcalf’s election came after he earned his second personal foul penalty of the day for poking Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean in the eye.

Metcalf Has Been Enduring a Rough Season So Far

His poor play all season boiled over while in the midst of struggling again on Sunday in Philadelphia. The two-time Pro Bowler had made one catch for just two yards out of his four targets when he was kicked out of the game.

In fact, Metcalf hasn’t recorded more than two receptions in a game since hauling in 11 for 93 yards against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 18.

Overall through 10 games, Metcalf, who once surpassed 1,000 yards in three out of four seasons during his time with the Seattle Seahawks, only has only caught 36 passes for 434 yards and two touchdowns. He’s been targeted 74 times.

Down from his past standard, Metcalf was more productive his first season in Pittsburgh while playing under Tomlin last year. He made 59 receptions for 850 yards while finding the end zone six times in 15 games. However, Tomlin also had to deal with Metcalf being suspended late in the season after an altercation with a Detroit Lions fan.