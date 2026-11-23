The Pittsburgh Steelers have a new DK Metcalf problem after his ejection against the Philadelphia Eagles. And with $90 million remaining on his deal, the fallout may eventually reach well beyond Sunday’s 19-16 loss.

Metcalf was ejected in the third quarter after a second personal foul during his exchanges with Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean. He finished with one catch for two yards on four targets as Pittsburgh fell to 6-4.

Now, new scrutiny over his contract and a blunt call to cut ties have put Metcalf’s future back under the spotlight.

DK Metcalf’s $90 Million Steelers Contract Comes With an Exit

Spotrac drew attention to a significant change in Metcalf’s deal following the ejection.

“The 28-year-old has 3-yrs, $90M, unsecured, remaining after 2026. A $6.5M roster bonus due March 13th becomes a decision deadline,” Spotrac posted.

Metcalf’s original $20 million injury guarantee on his 2027 salary was voided following his two-game NFL suspension in 2025. The league suspended him for initiating a physical confrontation with a fan during a game against the Detroit Lions.

The contract also underwent a restructure this year. That move reduced Metcalf’s 2026 cap charge by almost $17.8 million while adding $5.925 million in cap costs to each future season.

Releasing him would still carry a significant salary-cap penalty. Spotrac’s contract figures show a $38.425 million cap charge for 2027 and $35.775 million in dead money for a pre-June 1 release, leaving just $2.65 million in immediate cap savings.

A post-June 1 release designation would spread the dead money across two years and ultimately create more 2027 cap relief. The contract therefore gives the Steelers an offseason decision without offering a cost-free escape.

Conor Orr Calls for Steelers to Cut DK Metcalf

The financial details surfaced as Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr called for Pittsburgh to move on from Metcalf following the loss.

Orr argued that the Steelers changed head coaches from Mike Tomlin to Mike McCarthy without meaningfully changing the habits that have kept the franchise stuck in the same cycle. Metcalf’s ejection, he wrote, was another example of the veteran-heavy team’s unwillingness to demand greater accountability.

“They sound more like a political party on message than a team of people genuinely upset about the state of things,” Orr wrote.

Orr also took aim at Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers’ reluctance to criticize Metcalf publicly. He questioned why Pittsburgh should continue prioritizing a high-priced receiver over younger options such as Germie Bernard and Max Hurleman.

Metcalf has 36 catches for 434 yards and two touchdowns through 10 appearances this season. In his first year with Pittsburgh, he caught 59 passes for 850 yards and six scores.

Orr cited just six catches on 22 targets over Metcalf’s last four games as further evidence for his argument. He viewed moving on from the receiver as a way for Pittsburgh to prove its coaching change meant something.

Mike McCarthy Responds to DK Metcalf’s Steelers Ejection

McCarthy said an official told him Metcalf had poked DeJean in the eye. DeJean said afterward that Metcalf had almost made contact.

“We’ll sit down and address everything. We need him. We need him in those games and that’s not acceptable,” McCarthy said in the postgame transcript.

Rodgers also called the incident disappointing but said his conversation with Metcalf would remain private, according to Pittsburgh Steelers Now’s Chris Ward.

The Steelers remain in the AFC playoff race at 6-4. McCarthy said any potential internal discipline would be considered after the team gathered all the information. For Orr, a much bigger decision should be on the table.