Ever since deciding to not pull the trigger on a trade for a wide receiver, the Steelers‘ offense has struggled to find success through the air. But even after consecutive losses, Pittsburgh remains in the thick the AFC North hunt.

Adam Schefter Urges the Steelers to Look at Brandon Aiyuk

And since the Steelers still have an opportunity to reach the postseason, ESPN insider Adam Schefter argued they shouldn’t give up on acquiring more help at receiver. In fact, Schefter believes Pittsburgh should “check in” on the recently released Brandon Aiyuk.

“How many times have we heard the Pittsburgh Steelers connected to wide receivers the last couple years, including for Brandon Aiyuk?,” mentioned Schefter on a recent episode of his podcast. “If the guy that you considered trading for at one point now were a free agent, would it not make sense that the Pittsburgh Steelers would check in?,” he added.

Despite his baggage, the former 49ers wide out Aiyuk would be a veteran presence to boost a room that needs reliable production. Aiyuk did surpass 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons, highlighted by recording 1,342 yards off 75 receptions in 2023. He’s caught 294 passes for 4,305 yards throughout his career.

Aiyuk Would Bring Similar Concerns the Steelers Are Already Dealing With

However, the counter is Aiyuk has only played one game since 2024 and he would bring character concerns, something that may enough on its own for the Steelers to turn away, especially while dealing with DK Metcalf’s recent antics. Aiyuk had a propensity to post crypto messages on social media in the controversial end of his time in San Francisco.

But with the trade deadline having passed, the Steelers may have no other choice than to bite the bullet and bring in Aiyuk, feeling he’s the best of what’s available to be signed on the market.

Because quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ recent poor play shows he’s no longer able to elevate just anyone. Rodgers threw just 143 yards and completed only 51.7% of his throws in Pittsburgh’s 38-18 loss to the rival Cincinnati Bengals two weeks ago and then tossed 227, although on 44 pass attempts, falling 19-16 to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.