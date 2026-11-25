The Pittsburgh Steelers are in a bit of a rut at the moment, even though the team does have a 6-4 record.

Aaron Rodgers and company headed into a Week 9 bye sitting at 6-2 and fresh off a blowout win over the Cleveland Browns. Pittsburgh proceeded to get dismantled by the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 10 and lost to a Joe Milton-led Philadelphia Eagles last Sunday.

The lowlight of the game was when receiver DK Metcalf was ejected following him seemingly trying to poke Eagles defender Cooper DeJean in the eye. That led to criticism from fans and analysts alike over the past few days.

The Steelers are back in action on Friday in a Black Friday special against the Denver Broncos. That led to Rodgers speaking to the media Tuesday afternoon about the entire Metcalf narrative.

Aaron Rodgers Defends His Teammate

Steelers insider Mark Kaboly shared a video of Rodgers discussing the player who is supposed to be his No. 1 receiver.

Contrary to the public narrative, Rodgers decided to shoulder the blame for Metcalf’s rough season to this point.

“DK’s playing great,” Rodgers began. “He’s seasoned for us in practice, he works his (expletive) off, he finishes every play. You know, I gotta get him more involved, gotta find a way to get him the ball early and often and get him a bigger part of this offense.”

Rodgers took on a leadership role in this scenario and put the blame on himself. That should show Metcalf his quarterback has his back as the team continues to fight for a playoff berth in a rather weak AFC.

Steelers fans will be hoping this inspires Metcalf to live up to his contract and his role as the No. 1 receiver.

A Rough Season for DK Metcalf

Metcalf’s play has been a storyline all season after he showed up in 2025 and finished with a career-low 850 yards. He is currently sitting with only 434 receiving yards through 10 games, along with just two touchdowns.

Yet Rodgers’ comments hold some weight when considering Metcalf is the team’s leading receiver. Germie Bernard is second with 324 yards. The entire passing game has been well below average in 2026.

This is an offense that has struggled as a whole throughout the entire season. Michael Pittman Jr. was brought in to play alongside Metcalf, but he has only played in three games due to injury.

His impending return should serve as a major boost to Metcalf and the offense as a whole, putting another playmaker on the field.