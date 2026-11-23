The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with another DK Metcalf controversy after his ejection against the Philadelphia Eagles. But according to a former NFL general manager, the behavior that cost Pittsburgh its top receiver Sunday has been part of opponents’ game plans for years.

Metcalf was tossed in the third quarter of the Steelers’ 19-16 loss after drawing two personal fouls involving Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean. He finished with one catch for two yards, leaving Pittsburgh without its highest-paid offensive player for the remainder of the game.

Now, a former NFL general manager has revealed that he warned Metcalf personally about exactly this kind of situation.

Former NFL GM Reveals What He Told Steelers’ DK Metcalf

Former Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon told CBS Sports that the Steelers were getting a player whose tendency to lose his composure was familiar to coaches and executives long before Pittsburgh traded for him.

“When you agree to trade for DK Metcalf, this was already known around the league,” Carthon said. “I have been a part of teams that knew when we played DK… just frustrated him, just irritate him. You’re going to get either one or two fifteen-yard penalties at some point.”

Carthon then said he was disclosing something on live television for the first time: He had confronted Metcalf directly about how opposing teams viewed him and how they intended to exploit that reputation.

“I’ve personally talked with DK Metcalf and let him know these are peoples thoughts of you around the league. That we can irritate you, that we can get you to act out of character. So you need to find a way to rein that in, to harness that in.”

Carthon served as Tennessee’s general manager from 2023 through 2024. His experience on NFL personnel staffs also includes time with the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams.

The Steelers acquired Metcalf from Seattle in 2025 and signed him to a four-year, $132 million extension. In 10 appearances this season, he has caught 36 passes for 434 yards and two touchdowns.

DK Metcalf’s Eagles Ejection Adds to Steelers’ Penalty Concerns

The incident with DeJean was Metcalf’s third career ejection. On the second penalty, video showed Metcalf reaching toward the defensive back’s face mask. DeJean said Metcalf narrowly missed his eye, while Metcalf later denied trying to poke him.

The latest incident follows a two-game suspension late last season for Metcalf’s physical confrontation with a Detroit Lions fan.

The penalty problems extend well beyond those episodes. The Athletic’s Mike Sando reported that Metcalf has committed 56 penalties since entering the league in 2019, including declined and offsetting flags and postseason games. That’s 22 more than any other receiver over that span. His 0.44 penalties per game also rank highest among 741 receivers with at least 30 appearances since 2000, according to Sando’s TruMedia research.

Metcalf acknowledged wishing he had stayed on the field to help his teammates, but he disputed that he had tried to poke DeJean in the eye.

The NFL will not suspend Metcalf for Sunday’s incident, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, though a fine remains possible. Steelers coach Mike McCarthy said his conversations with the receiver were productive and any additional team discipline would remain private.

Carthon’s disclosure adds a different layer to Pittsburgh’s decision to invest heavily in Metcalf: Opponents, he said, had already been treating his temper as something they could use against him.