While the Pittsburgh Steelers have played poorly on offense two weeks in a row, head coach Mike McCarthy stressed Monday there are always positives to find when reviewing game film.

Second-year wide receiver Max Hurleman was a clear positive in Week 11 versus the Philadelphia Eagles. In his NFL debut, Hurleman led the team with 61 receiving yards, catching six of his seven targets. He also hauled in the team’s only touchdown.

Hurleman made his debut Sunday as a practice squad elevation. That makes it unclear when the wide receiver could play.

But on Monday, Steelers offensive coordinator Brian Angelichio appeared to hint it will be in the team’s next game — against the Denver Broncos on Friday, November 27.

“Yeah, certainly we have, with Michael [Pittman] and Max [Hurleman] back, but we’ll see if anything happens with that with DK [Metcalf],” said Angelichio. “You know, what went on with [his ejection].”

Steelers OC Hints at Max Hurleman Playing Again in Week 12

Angelichio’s response was to a question on how the team will overcome a potential Metcalf absence in Week 12. On one hand, the answer is moot because Metcalf won’t face a league suspension or team discipline from his Week 11 ejection.

But the response is still noteworthy for Hurleman.

If Metcalf had to miss the game, Angelichio appeared confident Pittman and Hurleman could be suitable replacements.

Perhaps there’s some question about Hurleman playing now with Metcalf set to remain on the active roster. With Pittman too, it might become harder to find room for Hurleman on the game day roster.

Still, the way Angelichio phrased the answer, he could be working under the assumption the plan is for Hurleman to play versus the Broncos.

Given his production Sunday, that’d hardly be shocking. Hurleman’s 61 yards from scrimmage is the most for a Steelers player in the past two games.

Aaron Rodgers Commends Hurleman After Strong Debut

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been singing Hurleman’s praises for quite some time. Unsurprisingly, Rodgers was then complimentary of the receiver after his debut.

“I’ve been a big Max fan since last year,” Rodgers said in his Week 11 postgame press conference. “It’s nice to see him get an opportunity.

“He dealt with some kind of crazy kicks on the kickoffs. That guy’s [expletive] good at it. But he’s a [expletive] good route runner, and I thought he played his butt off.

“I’m very proud of him.”

The fact Hurleman has Rodgers’s endorsement only increases his chances of more playing time.

In addition to his contributions on offense, Hurleman returned kickoffs and punts Sunday versus the Eagles. He provided a boost in both areas for Pittsburgh’s special teams.

That versatility is another reason why Hurleman could be a part of Pittsburgh’s game plan in not just Week 12 but beyond.

“He’s really come on strong,” McCarthy said of Hurleman after the Eagles loss. “So when Max was given the opportunity today, I felt that it was his time and gave him a chance.

“I thought he did a nice job.”