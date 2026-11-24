A little more than a week after departing the Pittsburgh Steelers, cornerback Terell Smith has a new opportunity.

According to the NFL transaction wire, Smith signed with the Atlanta Falcons practice squad Monday. The transaction came 10 days after the Steelers released the defensive back.

Smith played one game for the Steelers in Week 8 versus the Cleveland Browns. He posted one tackle while playing 12 special teams snaps. Smith didn’t receive a chance to play on defense.

The 27-year-old cornerback spent about five and a half weeks with the Steelers. Pittsburgh brought Smith onto its active roster by poaching him from the Washington Commanders practice squad before Week 5.

From 2023-24, Smith started six of 26 contests for the Chicago Bears. In his NFL career, he has registered 69 combined tackles, including four for loss. Smith also has 10 pass defenses and one interception.