The Pittsburgh Steelers opted to release quarterback Aaron Rodgers after his rant on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday.

Pittsburgh announced they would start Mason Rudolph on Friday against the Denver Broncos, and Rodgers would be inactive. Then, after getting sent from the facility, Rodgers decided to speak his truth.

The Steelers are 6-4 and in a playoff spot.

Aaron Rodgers Handed Bleak Outlook on NFL Future

After Rodgers ripped Mike McCarthy, the Steelers opted to release him.

Rodgers will have to pass through waivers, and if he goes unclaimed, he is free to sign with anyone. However, NFL insider Dianna Russini revealed that Rodgers doesn’t have a market among NFL teams.

“I’ve asked around about Aaron Rodgers with multiple teams. Right now, there’s no taker. Injuries can change situations in an instant, but in what’s supposed to be his final season, his options appear limited,” Russini wrote on X.

The New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens both have a quarterback need and are battling for a playoff spot. Yet, it appears neither team is interested in adding the future Hall of Famer.

If Rodgers doesn’t have any takers, his final NFL season could come with a benching and an in-season release.

Rodgers threw for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions this season with the Steelers before the release.

Aaron Rodgers Rips Mike McCarthy

During Rodgers’ rant on The Pat McAfee Show on his benching and release, he also blasted Mike McCarthy.

Rodgers claimed McCarthy admitted he wasn’t caught up on watching tape and also was falling asleep in meetings.

“These are some of the issues that I have been dealing with,” Rodgers said. “Last Wednesday, we were in a quarterback meeting; Mike came in late, sat down, and within 10 minutes was snoring. Woke himself up was rattling his papers, we all looked around, and five minutes later you hear the snoring again.

“Less than five minutes after that, he walks out of the room like nothing had happened. Thursday, he misses an offensive meeting; Friday, he doesn’t come to the first walkthrough and doesn’t come to the protection walkthrough on Thursday. Saturday, he misses the morning meeting, and we don’t have a team meeting Saturday night for whatever reason. There were some guys early on who didn’t like the way things were going, especially defensive guys. Mike didn’t want to get to know the defense. I told him you should really lean into the defensive guys and get to know them, and he said, ‘I don’t need to.’ He lost a lot of guys, and I think the nail in the coffin for a lot of guys was at halftime, and without a heads-up, he says 1-2-3 Packers. What is going on? Where is his head at?”

The Steelers will host the Denver Broncos on Friday.