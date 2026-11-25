Of all the things that have come out about Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy on Wednesday, there was one particular story that even NFL insider Jordan Schultz apparently had to double-check.

The Steelers are moving on from Aaron Rodgers after the four-time NFL MVP spent a good portion of his appearance on ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show” ripping McCarthy, his head coach for 13 seasons with the Green Bay Packers.

Rodgers accused McCarthy of falling asleep in meetings, missing walkthroughs and even mistakenly referring to the Steelers as the Packers during halftime of Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

But the latest story about McCarthy didn’t come from Rodgers. It came from a former Steelers defensive lineman who said he’d received a text message from a current member of the team.

Steelers Players Confirm Mike McCarthy Ice Cream Sandwich Story

Former Steelers nose tackle Breiden Fehoko took to X on Wednesday to share what he said a Pittsburgh player had just told him about McCarthy: The head coach has a personal assistant who brings him ice cream sandwiches whenever he requests them.

Fehoko originally joined the Steelers in 2023 and re-signed with the organization in both 2024 and 2025, meaning his time in Pittsburgh predates McCarthy’s arrival this year.

As unusual as the story from Fehoko sounded, NFL insider Jordan Schultz decided to check with some of the Steelers’ current players himself.

According to Schultz, every player he asked confirmed the story about McCarthy’s assistant.

FWIW: I asked several #Steelers players if Mike McCarthy really does have an ice cream sandwich assistant, and they all confirmed: yes, it’s true. 🍦 https://t.co/v4ecGRasVt — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 25, 2026

Neither Fehoko nor Schultz named the players who supplied the information. It’s also unclear whether the assistant has other responsibilities with the organization or how often McCarthy asks for the ice cream sandwiches.

That was hardly the biggest concern raised about McCarthy on Wednesday. However, it wasn’t the only time a current Steelers player had spoken to Schultz about the head coach that afternoon.

Steelers Player Speaks Out Amid Mike McCarthy Drama

Schultz had reported earlier in the day that the frustrations with McCarthy extended well beyond Rodgers, with multiple position groups unhappy with how things had gone in Pittsburgh this season.

After Rodgers went public with his complaints about McCarthy, Schultz received an unsolicited text message from a player in the Steelers’ locker room who was glad the situation had become public.

Not everyone who has played for McCarthy has had the same experience, though. Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Ben DiNucci, who played for McCarthy in Dallas, said he never saw the coach fall asleep during meetings and recalled McCarthy regularly attending quarterback meetings.

The Steelers had originally announced late Tuesday night that Mason Rudolph would start against the Denver Broncos and that Rodgers would be inactive for the game.

By Wednesday afternoon, the team was preparing to waive Rodgers, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Perhaps the strangest part of everything going on in Pittsburgh is that the Steelers are still very much in the AFC playoff race. They were 6-2 just a couple of weeks ago before suffering back-to-back losses to the Cincinnati Bengals and Eagles.

Pittsburgh managed just one touchdown against Philadelphia in a 19-16 loss.

McCarthy, in his first season as the Steelers’ head coach, now has seven regular-season games remaining to get his team into the postseason without the quarterback he spent more than a decade coaching in Green Bay.