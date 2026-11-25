The Pittsburgh Steelers are moving on from Aaron Rodgers, but the fallout from the quarterback’s departure might not end once he’s off the roster.

Rodgers, who signed a one-year deal with $22 million guaranteed to return to Pittsburgh this season, went on ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show” Wednesday and ripped head coach Mike McCarthy following the decision to bench him in favor of Mason Rudolph.

The Steelers are reportedly waiving Rodgers following the interview, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

But there is still the matter of what Pittsburgh owes Rodgers for the remainder of the season. And the things he said publicly about McCarthy and the Steelers could become part of a much bigger dispute involving the NFL Players Association.

Steelers Could Challenge Aaron Rodgers’ Remaining Guaranteed Salary

As Rodgers was making headlines for his comments about McCarthy, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler brought up the financial implications of the quarterback’s situation.

“This is a good reminder that Aaron Rodgers’ $8.6M in remaining base salary is guaranteed, though there has to be about 130 conduct detrimental to the team violations in that interview.”

Among Rodgers’ complaints during his appearance were allegations that McCarthy had fallen asleep in meetings and mistakenly referred to the Steelers as the Packers. Rodgers also said he had asked to be released if McCarthy decided to bench him.

Rodgers had previously played for McCarthy in Green Bay from 2006 to 2018, winning a Super Bowl together against the Steelers. Their reunion in Pittsburgh didn’t even last a full season.

Fowler subsequently explained on X how the Steelers could attempt to keep Rodgers from collecting the rest of his salary.

“Waiving Rodgers means he can claim termination pay, which covers base salary. The Steelers could claim he should forfeit money due to what’s transpired. The players union would get involved at that point.”

Under Article 30 of the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement, an otherwise eligible player can be denied termination pay for conduct detrimental to the team. However, an arbitrator would have to determine that the conduct was severe enough that even the maximum permitted punishment for such an offense was insufficient.

There has been no indication from Fowler that Pittsburgh has already pursued that course of action.

Aaron Rodgers Could Still Join Another NFL Team

Before news of Rodgers’ expected departure broke, Spotrac had raised the possibility that the quarterback could walk away from millions of dollars rather than return to Pittsburgh.

“Aaron Rodgers may be prepared to forfeit around $8.6M of salary to remain away from the #Steelers the rest of the season. Fortunately, he’s already banked over $400M on the field, second only to Matthew Stafford.”

However, once word came down that the Steelers were moving on from Rodgers, Spotrac offered a different outlook.

“And a few minutes later, Aaron Rodgers heads to the waiver wire, keeping his $22M secure, and setting up an opportunity for him to latch on with a contender at a minimum $72,222 per week (if desired).”

Because the NFL trade deadline has passed, Rodgers is subject to waivers despite being in his 22nd season. Any team claiming him would inherit his existing contract. If he goes unclaimed, he’d be free to negotiate a new deal with another team.

Rodgers said earlier this year that 2026 would be his final NFL season. Whether that season ends with Pittsburgh or somewhere else is now up in the air.