The Pittsburgh Steelers officially released Aaron Rodgers on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after announcing that the four-time NFL MVP would be benched in favor of Mason Rudolph.

But before Rodgers went on ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show” and publicly aired his grievances with head coach Mike McCarthy, the quarterback apparently made a rather bold request of his longtime coach behind closed doors.

It turns out Rodgers was looking for more than just a change in how the plays were being communicated to him on the field. He wanted to be the one calling them.

Steelers Called Aaron Rodgers’ Bluff After His Ultimatum

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac revealed on X what transpired during a meeting between Rodgers and McCarthy on Tuesday evening, hours before the team announced its quarterback change.

“SOURCES: In a Tuesday evening meeting, Aaron Rodgers gave Mike Mike McCarthy an ultimatum: I want to call all the plays or just release me. They called his bluff and released him.”

McCarthy had been handling offensive play-calling duties in his first season in Pittsburgh despite hiring Brian Angelichio as his offensive coordinator.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo had reported earlier Wednesday that the Steelers were already planning to make a change to the way they got plays to Rodgers, with quarterbacks coach Tom Arth set to take over the responsibility of communicating the calls to the quarterback.

The Steelers had even worked on the new arrangement Tuesday before the decision to bench Rodgers was made. Under that arrangement, McCarthy could still call the plays without being the one speaking directly to Rodgers through his helmet.

Arth was Rodgers’ quarterbacks coach last season under former Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and remained on staff after McCarthy was hired.

Rodgers, in his own account of the conversations with McCarthy on “The Pat McAfee Show,” also admitted that he had asked for his release if he were benched or if the coach didn’t make a change to the play-calling duties.

Mike McCarthy Addresses Aaron Rodgers’ Ultimatum

McCarthy met with reporters Wednesday afternoon and confirmed that Rodgers had made a demand that the coach wasn’t willing to accommodate.

“We talked about communication and things like that,” McCarthy said, via the Post-Gazette. “There was an ultimatum made that was clearly out of his job description. It was my decision to bench him.”

The Steelers had issued a statement shortly after 11 p.m. ET on Tuesday announcing that Rudolph would start Friday’s game against the Denver Broncos and that Rodgers would be inactive.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the original plan was for Rodgers to remain with the team despite his benching. Pittsburgh changed course after the quarterback’s television appearance Wednesday.

Rodgers and McCarthy spent 13 seasons together with the Green Bay Packers, winning Super Bowl XLV against the Steelers. Rodgers returned to Pittsburgh on a one-year contract this past offseason after the organization hired McCarthy, a reunion that ended after just 10 games.

Rodgers completed 60.9% of his passes for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions with an 86.6 passer rating this season.

Now the Steelers, who were 6-2 before dropping consecutive games to the Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles, are turning their offense over to Rudolph with seven games remaining. And McCarthy will have to try to get Pittsburgh into the playoffs without the quarterback with whom he won his only Super Bowl as a head coach.