The Pittsburgh Steelers appear to be actively self-imploding in front of the world right now. After losing their past two games, the Steelers have decided to bench legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers in a stunning move, with Mason Rudolph taking over under center moving forward. Rodgers has not taken too kindly to that decision, and he has begun airing out the team’s dirty laundry.

While the team is in crisis control when it comes to the Rodgers situation, Pittsburgh has also been dealing with some drama involving another one of its star players, DK Metcalf. After he was ejected in the team’s Week 11 loss, serious questions about Metcalf’s future have been raised, with some folks wondering if he would even play in Week 12. Rodgers’ time with the Steelers is up, but it doesn’t sound like the team is done with Metcalf just yet.

DK Metcalf Set to Play for Steelers in Week 12

Rodgers has quickly become the primary topic of conversation across the NFL, but it wasn’t long ago that Metcalf found himself holding that title. It’s been a rough year for Metcalf, and his struggles came to a head when he was ejected from the team’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles after picking up a pair of unsportsmanlike conduct penalties.

The Steelers’ passing attack has been a disappointment this year, and Metcalf has played a leading role in their woes. Through 10 games, Metcalf has caught 36 passes for 434 yards and two touchdowns, numbers that are a far cry from the sort of production the team was expecting for him. Pittsburgh’s offensive woes can’t be put solely on Metcalf, but he clearly has not lived up to expectations this year.

Metcalf didn’t exactly help his case by leaving the stadium early after this loss and then engaging in a testy exchange with reporters when asked about his decision. There was speculation that Metcalf could be temporarily suspended by Pittsburgh as a result of his actions, but according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, it sounds like the team is ready to move on from this incident, meaning he will be on the field in Week 12.

“My understanding is DK is on track to play,” Rapoport said on “The Pat McAfee Show.” “No issues there. DK should be good to go.”

Steelers Desperately Need DK Metcalf to Step Up

Getty PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 11: DK Metcalf #4 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up prior to the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium on October 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh has needed Metcalf to step up all season long, but he simply has not been able to. Now that Rudolph is taking over under center, it really needs him to get his act together and start playing at the sort of Pro Bowl level he is capable of. Whether or not he can, or even wants to, is unknown, but this team needs Metcalf now more than ever.

Rudolph taking over under center could benefit Metcalf, simply because things cannot get much worse for him from a production standpoint. The problem is that a tough matchup against the Denver Broncos awaits him, and now the team only has a couple of days to get ready with a new quarterback taking over on offense. Pittsburgh and Denver will face off on Black Friday at 3 p.m. ET in Week 12.