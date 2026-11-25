Now-former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers unleashed on coach Mike McCarthy on Wednesday, making a series of bombshell claims about his longtime coach’s preparedness and level of focus on the team.

Now, other players have confirmed to NFL insiders that the most damaging of those claims are true.

Mike McCarthy Under Fire After Claims Surface

The Steelers announced late on Tuesday that Rodgers would be benched and inactive for Friday’s game against the Denver Broncos, setting off a series of events that could also lead to McCarthy’s firing.

On Wednesday afternoon, less than a day after the Steelers announced that Rodgers was benched in favor of Mason Rudolph, the longtime quarterback appeared on “The Pat McAfee Show” to discuss the situation. Rodgers leveled a series of allegations against McCarthy, saying the coach lacked focus on the team and even referred to them as the Packers, his former team.

Rodgers said McCarthy had already lost the support of many players before the incident, but that was the “nail in the coffin.”

“And I think the nail in the coffin for so many of us was at halftime, towards the end of it, we’re kind of on the offense on one side of defense on the other side,” Rodgers said. “And there’s some rambling or something, and without even a heads-up, he says, ‘All right, one, two, three, Packers.’ ”

ESPN’s Brooke Pryor reported that other Steelers players confirmed this to be true.

“Multiple league sources corroborated Rodgers’ account to ESPN,” Pryor noted. “One source texted: ‘It’s all true.’ Another source told ESPN that McCarthy ‘crossed’ Rodgers, leading to the quarterback’s account Wednesday.”

Rodgers added that McCarthy would often be seen sleeping in team meetings, and that he had unpredictable anger.

Other NFL insiders corroborated the claims from Rodgers, including The Athletic’s David DeChant, Mike DeFabo and Jonathan Jones. Their report cited an unnamed Steelers player who said Rodgers was telling the truth in his interview with McAfee.

“Another player said: ‘If you want to know what happened, just turn on the TV,’ referring to Rodgers’ interview with McAfee, which was on the screens of many players when the Steelers locker room opened to the media Wednesday afternoon,” the report noted.

Steelers Could Fire Mike McCarthy

With Rodgers already released, the Steelers could also cut ties with their first-year head coach, some insiders have suggested.

“Assuming the stuff Aaron Rodgers said is true, and multiple sources have confirmed it to various reporters, I don’t see how Mike McCarthy can continue as head coach,” noted Jason Katz of Pro Football Network. “Amazingly, the Steelers are still very much in playoff contention. I doubt they will make a move now. But it’s very difficult to envision McCarthy coaching the Steelers in 2027.”