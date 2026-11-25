The Steelers did not start Thanksgiving week off well. On Tuesday night, Pittsburgh benched quarterback Aaron Rodgers and made him inactive for Friday’s game against the Denver Broncos.

However, Rodgers was unhappy with the decision and did not report to the facility on Wednesday morning. But he appeared on ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show” that afternoon and criticized his head coach, Mike McCarthy.

“Last Wednesday, we were in a quarterback meeting. Mike came in late, sat down, and within 10 minutes began snoring. Woke himself up, was rattling his papers. We all looked around. Five minutes later, you hear the snoring again. And less than five minutes after that, he walks out of the room like nothing happened,” Rodgers said, via ESPN.

The Steelers Might Have to Move on From McCarthy After the Season

There seems to be something wrong with McCarthy if he is falling asleep in meetings. If Rodgers is accurate, then a move may have to be made on the head coach.

No team can have a head coach who is falling asleep in meetings, no matter the circumstances. The Steelers hired McCarthy this offseason after Mike Tomlin stepped down, and now he might not get another chance to coach in Pittsburgh after this season.

The Steelers won’t move on from McCarthy during the season since they are still in a playoff race at 6-4. But they should think about moving on from him after the season ends.

Clearly, there is a culture problem with McCarthy, and that can’t carry into next season. Rodgers might have done a lot of damage to the team by airing his feelings.

McCarthy said, “One, Two, Three, Packers.”

The worst part is that Rodgers didn’t stop with McCarthy falling asleep in meetings, but he also didn’t know the team he coached.

“There were some guys early on that didn’t like the way things were going, especially defensive guys that Mike didn’t want to get to know the defense. At one point I told him, ‘You should really lean into the defensive guys a little bit more and talk to those guys.’ And he said, ‘Well, I don’t think I need to.’ And I said, ‘Well, I disagree with that.’ So, a lot of those guys, he kind of already lost a lot of those guys. And I think the nail in the coffin for so many of us was at halftime, towards the end of it, we’re kind of on the offense on one side of defense on the other side. And there’s some rambling or something, and without even a heads-up, he says, ‘All right, one, two, three, Packers.’ “That’s what he broke it down on in the locker room,” Rodgers added.

McCarthy seems to think he is still coaching the Packers, where he served as head coach for 13 seasons. However, he also spent five seasons coaching the Dallas Cowboys. Perhaps McCarthy is confused because he coached Rodgers in Green Bay and believes this situation resembles the Packers once again.