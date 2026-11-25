Wednesday will go down as one of the more memorable days in Pittsburgh Steelers history. Aaron Rodgers went completely scorched earth on Mike McCarthy after being benched, leading to the quarterback’s release.

Rodgers ripped McCarthy in a number of ways, mentioning how the head coach snores in meetings and even once ended halftime mistaking the Steelers for the Green Bay Packers.

This is leading to reactions from all over the NFL world. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio appeared on Pittsburgh radio and shared another possibility that could play out following Rodgers’ comments.

Mike Florio Makes Bold Mike McCarthy Prediction

Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan shared what Florio had to say on the air while discussing the fallout of today’s events.

“Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk says on @937thefan he does NOT rule out Mike McCarthy being fired by the Steelers,” Fillipponi wrote on X.

Everything seemed perfectly normal with the Steelers as of Tuesday evening. Then the team released a late-night statement saying Rodgers was not only benched, but would be inactive for Friday’s game against the Denver Broncos.

Next up was the quarterback roasting his former head coach on Pat McAfee’s show to the point where it seems hard to imagine McCarthy maintaining command of the locker room.

All of this puts even more focus on Friday’s standalone game against the Broncos.

Steelers Turn to Mason Rudolph

The Steelers are 6-4 and just benched and ultimately released one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. That is a monumental move and comes during a short week that is also a holiday week.

Rudolph is an experienced NFL quarterback and should be fine with the late notice of his promotion. Yet him playing poorly could put the blame on McCarthy, and even GM Omar Khan, for letting things get to this point with Rodgers during what is his final NFL season.

One thing working in McCarthy’s favor is the fact the Rooney family does not like to change head coaches. He is the franchise’s fourth head coach since 1969 and is still 6-4 in his first season with the team.

The organization likes stability and firing McCarthy at this point in time may not make much competitive sense. That is, unless there is more to the story that is still not known.

For now, the Steelers offense will be led by Rudolph, with Will Howard and Drew Allar serving as his backups. Everyone will have to come together to tune out the drama and focus on Friday’s game.