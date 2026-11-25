The Steelers are not in the middle of a good week, and they started it off on Tuesday night by benching quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Pittsburgh was going to make Rodgers inactive for Friday’s game against the Denver Broncos and start backup Mason Rudolph. But now the Steelers don’t need to make Rodgers inactive anymore.

Steelers Are Expected to Release Rodgers

The Steelers are expected to release Rodgers after he appeared on “The Pat McAfee Show” Wednesday afternoon and criticized head coach Mike McCarthy.

“Steelers are expected to release quarterback Aaron Rodgers, a decision that was hastened when Rodgers went on Pat McAfee and accused Mike McCarthy of falling asleep in meetings and saying the whole team knows something is physically wrong with the 63-year-old coach,” Steelers reporter Gerry Dulac wrote on X.

Steelers HC Mike McCarthy Appears to Have Fallen Asleep in Meetings

Rodgers wasn’t going to back down. He was determined to have the final say in the situation with the Steelers and had a lot to say about McCarthy.

“Last Wednesday, we were in a quarterback meeting. Mike came in late, sat down, and within 10 minutes began snoring. Woke himself up, was rattling his papers. We all looked around. Five minutes later, you hear the snoring again. And less than five minutes after that, he walks out of the room like nothing happened,” Rodgers told McAfee about McCarthy, via ESPN.

It didn’t just stop with McCarthy falling asleep. Rodgers also said the head coach got confused about what team he was coaching. McCarthy kept saying one, two, three Packers instead of Steelers.

“There were some guys early on that didn’t like the way things were going, especially defensive guys that Mike didn’t want to get to know the defense. At one point I told him, ‘You should really lean into the defensive guys a little bit more and talk to those guys.’ And he said, ‘Well, I don’t think I need to.’ And I said, ‘Well, I disagree with that.’ So, a lot of those guys, he kind of already lost a lot of those guys. And I think the nail in the coffin for so many of us was at halftime, towards the end of it, we’re kind of on the offense on one side of defense on the other side. And there’s some rambling or something, and without even a heads-up, he says, ‘All right, one, two, three, Packers, ‘ Rodgers added.

There was no way the Steelers could bring Rodgers back into the building after what he said about McCarthy, and Rodgers had no plans to head back to Pittsburgh.

“That ship has sailed,” Rodgers said when asked whether he was heading back to the Steelers.

Now that Rodgers will be on the open market, there is a good chance a team like the New England Patriots or Baltimore Ravens, which needs a quarterback, could pick him up.