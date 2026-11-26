Aaron Rodgers has only a few weeks left in his NFL career, and one analyst suggests he could go back to where it all started.

The Pittsburgh Steelers cut Rodgers loose on Wednesday, capping off a wild and unpredictable 17-hour stretch that started with a late-night announcement that he was being benched. Rodgers then aired the team’s dirty laundry in an interview with Pat McAfee, leveling allegations that head coach Mike McCarthy would fall asleep in meetings and referred to the team as the Packers.

Aaron Rodgers Return to Green Bay?

Rodgers is expected to clear waivers, where he would be free to sign with any NFL team. That could include a return trip to the Packers, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox suggested.

In an article breaking down the landing spots for Rodgers, Knox listed the Packers as a “break glass” emergency option if starter Jordan Love were to get hurt. Knox noted that Rodgers and the Packers had their own messy breakup, but suggested it wasn’t due to the current regime.