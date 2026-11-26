Aaron Rodgers has only a few weeks left in his NFL career, and one analyst suggests he could go back to where it all started.
The Pittsburgh Steelers cut Rodgers loose on Wednesday, capping off a wild and unpredictable 17-hour stretch that started with a late-night announcement that he was being benched. Rodgers then aired the team’s dirty laundry in an interview with Pat McAfee, leveling allegations that head coach Mike McCarthy would fall asleep in meetings and referred to the team as the Packers.
Aaron Rodgers Return to Green Bay?
Rodgers is expected to clear waivers, where he would be free to sign with any NFL team. That could include a return trip to the Packers, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox suggested.
In an article breaking down the landing spots for Rodgers, Knox listed the Packers as a “break glass” emergency option if starter Jordan Love were to get hurt. Knox noted that Rodgers and the Packers had their own messy breakup, but suggested it wasn’t due to the current regime.
“Should the Packers lose starter Jordan Love to injury, a homecoming would make tons of sense for Rodgers and for Green Bay,” Knox wrote. “Rodgers’ first stint didn’t end particularly well, and he essentially forced the Packers to trade him to New York. However, he did spend four seasons under head coach Matt LaFleur and knows his offense well.
“Rodgers won a pair of league MVP awards in LaFleur’s system.”
While it would require a season-ending injury to Love to make the reunion happen, the Packers might be desperate enough to consider signing Rodgers in that scenario. Green Bay has a very difficult route to the playoffs after losing to the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday, dropping their record to 6-5.
The Packers may need to win out in order to reach the postseason, and even 12-5 might require tiebreakers given the number of strong teams in their division and NFC West.
Aaron Rodgers Could Have More Sensible Option
Rodgers could find a more immediate market once he hits free agency, Knox suggested. He noted that the New England Patriots are expected to scan the quarterback market for help after Drake Maye suffered what could be a season-ending injury.
“Rodgers is now a part of that market, and his ability to read defenses, make smart decisions, and throw in rhythm would mesh with Josh McDaniels’ offense,” Knox wrote. “While Rodgers has no experience with McDaniels or head coach Mike Vrabel, he does have a history with receivers coach Todd Downing.”
Rodgers could also opt to take an early retirement, as he had said prior to the start of the season that this would be his final one in the NFL.
Wild NFL Proposal Sends Aaron Rodgers to Packers to End Career in Green Bay