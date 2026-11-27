The Pittsburgh Steelers have a game Friday afternoon. That is almost easy to forget given how the week has gone since late Tuesday night.

Aaron Rodgers was benched in the middle of the night, went full scorched earth on head coach Mike McCarthy the next day on national television, and has since been released. This was certainly a Thanksgiving to remember for Steelers fans.

Again, the team has a game Friday against the Denver Broncos on a national broadcast. Pittsburgh is 6-4 and fighting for a playoff spot as well, even though it seems the team is in shambles at the moment.

One insider revealed just how the players are feeling ahead of Friday’s game.

Steelers Players Picking up the Pieces

ESPN’s Brooke Pryor appeared on “UNSPORTSMANLIKE” Friday morning and said how the players are still “shell-shocked” following what went down with Rodgers.

She went on to note how there is a sense of “unease” around McCarthy and his abilities to lead this team. Rodgers, as Pryor reports, was incredibly popular in the locker room and had close relationships with everyone on the roster. That is reportedly something McCarthy lacks.

The head coach is now tasked with rallying his team and proving he is indeed the right leader for this group. That is why it is so concerning when Pryor says players feel “underprepared” for the game against the 8-2 Broncos.

This is an incredibly important game and the focus surrounding the Steelers is less on football and more on whether the head coach can lead this team. Pryor even said she doesn’t think the relationship between coach and players can be fixed, leading the players to lean on each other the rest of the season.

Mike Tomlin called this situation a “dumpster fire” and these updates from Pryor only serve to confirm his claim.

Friday’s Game Under a Microscope

The Steelers no longer have Rodgers and somehow that makes the game in Pittsburgh even more must-see for fans. All eyes will be on McCarthy to see if he can lead his team to victory and make a statement that he is still the right man for the job.

The Rooney family already came out and denounced Rodgers’ comments while sticking up for McCarthy. This is a family that is on its fourth head coach since 1969, so even the idea of a midseason firing seems far-fetched.

Yet Friday’s performance against Denver will be telling. Will the players rally together and win for each other? Or will it be an unorganized disaster?

The latter being the case could force ownership to make an uncharacteristic move to reset the franchise.